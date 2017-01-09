‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For This Week: Is There Hope For Chad And Abby? ‘Chabby’ Try To Reconnect Amid Rumored ‘DOOL’ Cancellation

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week tease the possibility of Chad and Abigail rekindling their old flame, a positive news for fans amid rumors that the show will be cancelled.

Fans of DOOL are heartbroken with rumors that their favorite daytime drama series is about to end. According to People, the possible cancellation of Days Of Our Lives is because of a Megyn Kelly talk show.

Days of Our Lives cast members told upcoming year could be its last amid speculation about Megyn Kelly's role at NBC https://t.co/PlBZU9sqy5 pic.twitter.com/itvQi3Qvni — People Magazine (@people) January 6, 2017

Based on their insider source, some of the members of the cast of the popular NBC series were told that the Days Of Our Lives is bound to end this 2017.

“Basically, we’ve heard that there won’t be a Days in 2018.”

Even though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, this left avid fans of the show heartbroken, taking to social media to express their disappointment at the unexpected turn of events.

Some dissed Megyn Kelly for causing the possible cancellation while others pointed out that it is not the best decision for NBC to make if one weighs the ratings brought in by Days Of Our Lives compared to an untested talk show.

.#meghankelly may cancel #DOOl after 52 yrs? As if we needed another reason to not enjoy her. https://t.co/wzu9XZVJPK — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) January 6, 2017

WHY am I seeing a People Magazine headline that @nbcdays could be cancelled this year for New Megan Kelly gig? NO, just NO! #Days #DOOL — GH,DOOL,YR (@DaytimeTweets) January 6, 2017

Fortunately, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week present better news in terms of the show’s new hottest love team fans lovingly dubbed as “Chabby.”

According to Soap She Knows, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) will reconnect during a night out and will take their son, Thomas on a “pleasant day out.”

Considering all the drama that has been happening between the estranged husband and wife, this will definitely count as good news especially for the most-watched couple in the daytime drama.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad and Abigail's New Year's Eve kiss builds in passion… https://t.co/H2Wx3EFLXR pic.twitter.com/1oYSqdva3P — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 4, 2017

During past episodes, Abby realizes how much time she lost and memories she missed while she was away. Monday’s Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week revealed how Abby and Chad agreed at where their relationship stands.

Apparently, the two both admit that they had feelings for each other but that both do not feel the same as they did before Abby disappeared. Despite that, Chad returned home to Abby and tells her that he is committed to their family.

But while he is willing to work it out, Chad admits that they both have a long way to go before getting back what they had.

Meanwhile, other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week reveal more exciting twists in the show as Salemites Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) arrive in Prague for a critical mission.

Based on the official synopsis of this week’s DOOL episodes, the team will begin their manhunt for Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) in order to deliver justice for Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and clear her name, per Days Of Our Livesspoilers for this week reported by the International Business Times.

During the mission, Marlena encounters Anna while in Prague and somehow gets a glimpse of Stefano—or so she thought.

Unfortunately, Hope had other plans as she escapes from prison even after receiving advice from Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) on how she should handle Sheila (Tionne Watkins) and Coco (Lauren Letherer).

While the situation may look bleak for Hope especially now that she appears guiltier than ever, she receives help from an unexpected source in the following episodes of DOOL.

Meanwhile, other Days Of Our Lives spoilers this week reveal another good news as Chloe finally awakes from her coma.

Elsewhere, JJ calls Gabi to ask her to meet. Gabi is intrigued at his request after telling her that it is important that the two of them to see each other, face-to-face.

What did you think of the Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by NBC]