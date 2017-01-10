Wife Framed Husband’s Ex, Had Her Jailed For Months, Former Flames Were Not Even On Speaking Terms

A California woman framed her husband’s former fiance and had her jailed for four months for a crime she never committed, the Daily Beast is reporting.

Orange County District Attorney, Tony Rackauckas revealed that Angela Maria Diaz sent life-threatening emails to herself, made false police statements, faked a crime scene and impersonated her husband’s ex-fiancé, Michelle Hadley by posting a “rape fantasy” ad on Craigslist in a case that he described as “stranger than fiction.”

“It’s often said that true life is stranger than fiction. The facts of this case make that statement spot on. When a person who’s committed a crime gets arrested and charged, that’s a bad day. But when someone who’s innocent gets arrested and charged with a crime…it’s a nightmare.”

Hadley was arrested in June 2016 after police accused her of flouting a restrained order obtained by Angela Diaz. A baffled Michelle was released on a $100,000 bail. The 30-year-old was arrested again in July after allegations emerged that she was posing as Diaz on Craigslist and posting rape fantasy ads pleading to be raped and abused. Her bail condition this time was $1 million which could not meet.

In some of the threatening emails that Diaz sent to herself posing as Michelle Hadley, she included graphic pictures of aborted fetuses and decapitated human beings. The scenario made the police to believe that Hadley was a threat to Diaz and would eventually cause her harm. Prosecutors who identified Diaz as “Jane Doe” at the time and as the “pregnant” new wife of Hadley’s former fiance portrayed Hadley as a scorned woman baying for blood

A source who wanted to throw some light on the connection between the trio revealed to the Daily Mail that Hadley was dating a 39-year-old Deputy U.S. Marshal back in August 2013. According to the source, the pair got engaged and bought a condo together. Unfortunately, the romance ended abruptly in August 2015.

John Doe met Diaz on a dating website and the two got married in February 2016 after seeing each other for two months. After moving in together, Diaz along with her husband went to the Anaheim Police Department where she reported that she was receiving threatening emails from Hadley. It was the beginning of a vicious scheme to destroy the life of a woman who was not a threat to her whatsoever. Rackauckas revealed that he had no answers for the purported frame-up.

“I don’t think we have a clear statement of what her motives might be. You have a love triangle. Maybe a desire to put the dagger into the older relationship, but that’s just speculation at this time.”

Diaz had gone ahead to give the police fake emails which appeared like they had been sent from Hadley’s email account. Angela sent the emails using third-party proxy servers and Virtual Private Networks that cloaked her Internet Protocol address. She also doctored the emails using religious words that Michelle was fond of using with her former fiancé. Diaz was granted a Temporary Restraining Order against Hadley after she accused the 30-year-old of bombarding her with intimidating emails.

“Ms. Hadley has been emailing me for over one week, repeatedly threatening my life, my marriage, my safety, and slandering my husband. I am now fearful of leaving my home, have had my online presence deleted, and am [sic] incredibly emotionally distressed…I have had to completely uproot my life, including missing work at a new job to quash this issue. The tone and tenor of these emails escalates and there seems no sign of stopping.”

Despite the restraining order, Diaz decided to kick things up another notch by posting a rape fantasy ad posing as Michelle Hadley. In the ad, Angela Diaz posted pictures of herself as well as her address pleading that she wanted to have forceful sex and encouraging willing takers to go ahead even if she screamed or resisted. On June 24, 2016, Diaz called 911 alleging that a man tried to rape her in the garage of her home and went on to fake a crime scene. The 31-year-old claimed that her “attacker” rammed her face into a wall and showed police a ripped shirt and bruises on her head and neck.

This was the last straw and made police arrest Hadley. The MBA Chapman University student was charged with stalking, attempted rape, violating a protective order, a crime, assault with intent to commit rape during a residential burglary and a crime-bail-crime enhancement. She was in custody from July 14 till October 7 because she could not raise the money for her bail.

Authorities unearthed Diaz’s diabolical scheme when they unraveled the IP addresses behind the third party proxy servers. They discovered that the emails had been sent from her cell phone, her home and from her father’s apartment. Further investigations revealed that she had conned her employers out of $2,000, lied to a previous boyfriend that she had cervical cancer, impersonated an attorney, forged doctor’s notes and posed as two of her husband’s ex-girlfriends in emails.

Diaz is in custody in Arizona and would be extradited to California next week where she will be arraigned for her crimes. The 31-year-old woman faces kidnapping, lying in a petition for a restraining order and false imprisonment and forgery charges in connection to the sophisticated frame-up. She faces up to 11 years in a county jail and 12 years and eight months in state prison.

[ Featured Image by Orange County District Attorney’s Office]