Paranormal News: Queen Silvia Of Sweden Claims Her Palace Is Haunted

Today’s paranormal news includes proof that money and power do not shield anyone from the world of the paranormal, as Queen Silvia of Sweden has told the Swedish national public television channel, SVT, that her royal palace is haunted, according to The Local. This is not the only palace in the world with a haunted history, as several European palaces have ghost stories, and the phenomenon is noticed worldwide, as the video from India below allegedly shows. If one considers the anxiety driven energy that money and power imprint on the human psyche, it isn’t a stretch to believe that residuals of that paranormal energy, forged in the furnace of the highest of economic and political stakes, remain in places where it was concentrated in a person’s life.

The good news is that the queen reports that the paranormal entities, or energies, with which she comes in contact are benign, if not downright friendly.

“There’s a lot of history here. There are also little friends… the ghosts. They’re all very friendly, but you sometimes feel like you aren’t alone. Come and feel it for yourself, go around here when it is dark and the like. It’s very exciting.”

While the royal family of Sweden have lived in Drottningholm Palace since 1981, the palace has a rich history dating back to the 16th Century, when the original palace was constructed by King Johan III. The original palace was destroyed by a fire, but it was rebuilt afterward using a design by the famous architect Nicodemus Tessin the Elder. The government of Sweden purchased the palace in 1777. Aside from being a source for paranormal news, the palace is also a designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Some may ask why would a palace with a fairly innocuous history be a focal point for paranormal news? First, according to Queen Silvia, the paranormal activity in her palace is “harmless.” That could be because the paranormal visitors are unlike those in other European royal palaces, lacking a colorful, or violent history. Among the most famous paranormal news stories are those featuring the wives of King Henry VIII of England.

Among the most famous of those paranormal stories is that of the haunting by Queen Anne Boleyn. According to that story, the Queen arrived at Blickling Hall in Norfolk, sitting in a coach with her severed head in her lap, and all on the anniversary of her death in 1536. Of course, there is always a temptation among the star-crossed to invent legends involving the rich and famous, and a paranormal visit from a royal ghost would certainly have been news at that time.

However, Drottningham palace was a focal point for the Swedish government in 1648, at the time when Sweden had risen to prominence in Europe. As such, it would have also been a focal point for high intrigue, politics, and news from around Europe. It would be easy to pin the paranormal activity on a member of the royal court who enjoyed that kind of power. Who would want to give up a life of such wealth and power? Or, maybe the intrigue was so high that it left a paranormal energy imprint on the palace.

Queen Sylvia has been a good sport about the paranormal news surrounding her palace. It will be interesting to see how the SVT news team treats the palace in its coverage. It isn’t everyday that a queen admits to paranormal visitors, and no doubt this paranormal news will draw ghost hunters to request opportunities to investigate. That likely will not happen, but it would be fun to watch.

[Featured Image by Tom Tom/Shutterstock]