2017 Predictions For USA Based On Truth-Based News

After the noticeable shakeup of 2016, most 2017 predictions for the USA are based entirely off of what many consider to be the beginning of a new era. Whether this new era is good or bad depends entirely on the predictions made for the new year. But in order for them to count, it would be preferable that they are grounded in some truth

Financial, Economy, Market Views

In late December, Fortune Magazine rolled-the-dice right before the new year for 2017 to see what Wall Street’s ambitions were for the USA now that Trump is the nation’s President-elect.

Brexit had a slight impact on the United States as a foreshadowing of things to come. When the people of England voted yes on the referendum to leave the European Union, the global financial markets took a hit. There was slight panic for the USA on Wall Street then and again when Trump won the election, but everything evened out soon afterward.

In Fortune‘s 2017 predictions, their reporting shows a tone of calm in the trade markets, which show that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley believe Trump’s platform of protectionism and his proposed crackdown on immigration where he would deport millions can be ignored as rhetoric. They tie this in with his promise to raise tariffs, which they say is not going to happen.

Trump’s call to raise productivity in the USA could also be bad for stocks. If there were a productivity boom, interest rates would increase and bonds would become more attractive, just like they were during the Brexit vote last year.

Maintaining Global Threats

The Business Insider published a collection of 2017 predictions for the USA that analysts have made on geopolitics, that they have already double-down what the reaction is from nations involved, from the incoming President-elect.

China recently threatened the new administration for tinkering with the One-China policy and have already begun to change their approach to a militarization of the South China Sea. North Korea has also promised to launch another missile to which Trump said would “not happen” and, they predict that the new administration will not rip up the Iran deal.

2017 Sports Predictions

So far, USA Today sports’ For The Win published their own predictions for the NFL right before the Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants in Sunday’s playoff game. Many up-to-the-game predictions put the Packers ahead of the Giants, so their predictions for 2017 seem to be grounded in news-making reality thus far.

Their report looks at the NFC Divisional and the NFC Championship, but most important of all it also calls out its predictions for what NFL team will win the 2017 Super Bowl, putting the Patriots in the lead.

Food Trends

Almost anyone can guesstimate what 2017 will bring. For the USA, however, what people consume might not be the first prediction anyone would take a shot at. The Food Navigator found some hard data to base their look into the future on and suggest that food sustainability will be the most important trend of the year.

They also say that in 2017, the influence of non-credible food bloggers will increase, which ties in with their other guess that health will be the main influence on eating trends. This has always been the case so, at the very least, it doesn’t look like that trend is going to disappear anytime soon.

It’s also suggested that demand for plant and insect-based protein will increase. It appears to be unavoidable as they say that the United Nations already declared the previous year as the Year of the Pulse. If sustainability is going to trend high, then plants and insects will naturally be tied together and change the standard diet in the USA.

Clearly, 2017 is moving quickly where habits, views, and information, is being absorbed on a massive scale. It is unavoidable that the 2017 predictions for the USA are one of uncertainty for many. If anything, the USA sees this as pragmatic optimism.

