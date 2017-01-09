‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie Reveals What Ended Her Marriage To Husband Mike Shay

Scheana Marie didn’t decide to divorce her husband, Mike Shay, on a whim.

In a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up about her decision to part ways with Mike Shay after just 2 and a half years of marriage.

“We did couples therapy and as you saw last season, he did have the addiction with pills and once he quit that, things got a lot better. Then as you saw this season, once he quit drinking things got even better,” Scheana Marie revealed to E! News on January 9. “But there were still things that happened outside of the pills and alcohol that I personally was never able to get over.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay got married in July of 2014, as cameras rolled for the third season of Vanderpump Rules. On the show, fans saw everything from Shay’s proposal to Scheana Marie’s wedding planning, which didn’t exactly go smoothly.

According to Scheana Marie, she and her husband were working on their marriage for a while, but after Mike decided to walk away from her on the same day that she had lost a close family member, she felt that their relationship was unsalvageable.

“I just didn’t think it was something that was fixable,” Scheana Marie explained. “From three months into the marriage, if it wasn’t one thing it was another and we both decided amicably that this relationship wasn’t working anymore and a divorce was the way to go.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay didn’t have a prenup when they tied the knot, but after announcing their plans for divorce at the end of last year, the couple has split their assets and are now waiting for a judge to finalize their split.

As they wait for the official end of their marriage, Scheana Marie has been enjoying time at her “happy place,” Disneyland, and spending time with friends while Shay has been working on her music.

“Look, you’re happy. I’m happy. We can be happy for each other,” Scheana Marie continued. “If you need anything I’m here but it’s just kind of at the point where communication doesn’t need to be regular.”

When news of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s potential divorce first hit the web in early November of last year, TMZ claimed Shay had disappeared and cleaned out their bank account after possibly suffering a drug relapse. According to the report, Scheana Marie was telling friends that Shay took their money after failing to turn home when expected.

As she attempted to cope with the loss of her family member, Scheana Marie reportedly cut off their credit cards as she feared Shay may have fallen off the wagon.

In response to the article, Shay took to his Instagram to reveal that he was not missing and assure fans that he was still sober. As TMZ revealed, Shay has been sober since January of last year after struggling with drugs during Season 4 of Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay officially confirmed their split just over one month ago.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” they told Us Weekly. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

To see more of Scheana Marie and her husband, Mike Shay, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]