‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Chrissy Metz May Have Just Confirmed Toby’s Fate

This Is Us returns tomorrow night and fans have been waiting on pins and needles for the newest episode. The fall finale saw Toby (Chris Sullivan) collapse at Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) home. No details were given, the episode just ended leaving fans with their jaws on the floor.

Since the fall finale episode aired, there have been a lot of fans with various theories. Spoilers for This Is Us have been few and far in between, leaving the speculations to run rampant. Various Facebook groups have been talking about the possibility of Toby being alive, and it looks like that could be the case.

According to Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz (Kate) alluded to the fact that some fans may be happy with the outcome. She can’t reveal Toby’s fate, but it looks like there is a chance he will have pulled through the traumatic event. If this is the case, Kate is going to have to make some serious life changes in order to be with Toby. There have been indications that she will find herself on a weight loss journey, and it could be tied into helping a very-much-alive Toby.

Initially, This Is Us only taped a few episodes. The show wasn’t given a green light for a full season until the pilot episode aired. Since then, it has gained some serious momentum and had fans pop up all over the world. Social media is buzzing about the show and the very real story lines that are written for it. From Kate’s battle with weight to Randall coming to terms with the fact that his biological father wanted him and his adoptive mother (Mandy Moore) kept him from him, all of the intense moments have connected with fans from all walks of life.

The Toby cliffhanger is what is hanging over This Is Us fan’s heads. They need answers about whether or not he makes it and if he does, what is the next step in the relationship between him and Kate. He coded on the table in the operating room and if that is it for his character, the devastation will be heard collectively among fans. It has been confirmed that what happens to Toby will be shown within the first five minutes of This Is Us, allowing for fans to find out almost immediately what happens to one of their favorite characters.

Chrissy Metz did admit that she understands why the This Is Us writers did what they did. There was talk about how the actors reacted to the news, all of them were stunned. Metz went on to say the writers are good at pulling at your heartstrings and this was one of those moments. Her interview made fans believe there is a chance that Toby did make it, if only to further her story along on the show. She recalled an encounter with a fan who wanted to know why the writers killed Toby and Metz responded coyly about not knowing that for sure.

While no one but the people who work on This Is Us know exactly what happened to Toby, fans are excited to finally find out the outcome of that surgery. His character is a huge part of who Kate is, and their relationship will change her no matter what the outcome. After what seems like months, tomorrow night the moment of truth will be revealed. This Is Us has become one of the biggest shows on television, pulling in great ratings from the beginning. In a time where new shows come and go without much thought, This Is Us is in a league of it’s own.

