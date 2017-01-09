WWE News: WWE Fans Are Pushing Hard For AJ Styles To Main Event ‘Wrestlemania 33’

If anyone deserves to be in the main event of Wrestlemania based on the last year of WWE programming, it would be AJ Styles and the WWE Universe is letting WWE officials know how they feel. AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 WWE Royal Rumble after weeks of speculation, but not many people thought he would be holding the WWE Championship and have the best year of his career by the end of the year.

If you summed up AJ’s year, The Phenomenal One has feuded with Chris Jericho, John Cena, and Dean Ambrose. All his feuds have had great matches and some of WWE’s biggest moments of the year. Now, Styles is heading into the WWE Royal Rumble PPV to face Cena once again, but it will be for the WWE title this time. Their match will be pivotal for SmackDown heading into Wrestlemania 33.

The WWE Universe is expecting John Cena to get the victory over AJ Styles at the WWE Royal Rumble to become the WWE Champion for the sixteenth time in his career. The belief is WWE officials are planning for Cena to defend the title against The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all. The only question is where that leaves Styles after such a great year. Well, the WWE Universe already has the answer to that.

Recently, WWE officials have been utilizing polls to see how the WWE Universe feels about certain topics while they cement their creative plans for Wrestlemania. More specifically, WWE officials may have been testing the waters for a face turn for The Phenomenal One. Regardless of what WWE was hoping to learn from the fans, but they’ve spoken loud and clear about where they want AJ Styles to be by Wrestlemania.

In one of the polls, WWE directly asked the WWE Universe which WWE Superstar they believe should be in the main event of Wrestlemania 33. Surprisingly, 40 percent of the fans voted for AJ Styles over the rest of the roster, which includes John Cena, The Undertaker, Finn Balor, Goldberg, and everyone else.

If that’s not a huge indication of the support the WWE Universe has for Styles, a more recent poll asked them if he or Kevin Owens has been the better respective World Champion for Raw or SmackDown since the brand split and the WWE Champion won the poll with 99 percent of the vote. To be clear, the fact that Styles won isn’t surprising, but the fact that he won so dominantly did surprise a lot of people.

AJ Styles dropping the WWE Championship to John Cena at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV isn’t written in stone. It’s been reported that their feud may continue into the WWE Elimination Chamber for a two out of three falls match to determine the man who will go into Wrestlemania 33 as the WWE Champion.

The Undertaker is expected to be involved in the WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania no matter who is holding the title. John Cena vs. The Undertaker has been a dream match for a long time, and the grandest stage of them all is the only proper place for their battle. However, WWE also canceled their plans for Styles to face Undertaker at the WWE Royal Rumble due to some changes in WWE creative.

The WWE Universe has wanted to see Cena vs. Undertaker at Wrestlemania for a long time, but they also want to see AJ Styles in the main event of Wrestlemania 33 and WWE has the numbers to prove it. WWE officials could put all three men into a Triple Threat match for the WWE title at the event in April. That way, the fans can get what they want and no one has to take a backseat on the biggest show of the year.

[Featured Image by WWE]