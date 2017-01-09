Selena Gomez Gets A Shoutout From Niall Horan On Social Media, He Tells Her He Misses Her

Is Selena Gomez on the verge of a reunion with Niall Horan? He may be hoping for just that.

In recent months, Horan has been quite clear with his admiration for Selena Gomez and at one point, he even encouraged Ryan Seacrest to help them rekindle their romance. Now, he’s reaching out to Gomez directly on Instagram and letting her know that he misses her.

“Miss you guys… Can’t wait to see you all,” Horan wrote in the comments section of one of Selena Gomez’s latest Instagram photos, which featured the singer and actress sitting on a wall with a few of her friends.

After a Twitter account by the name of Selena Gomez Headquarters shared the photo, Hollywood Life spoke of the issue with fans. In their January 9 report, the outlet wondered if Horan’s message was a suggestion that the two were planning to get back together soon — at least as friends.

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan have been linked on and off for years, but at the end of last year, Horan appeared to suddenly become interested in the singer again. After being seen sharing a hug with one another during the 2016 American Music Awards in November, Horan spoke to Ryan Seacrest about his desire to get back with Gomez and a short time later, he told another radio show how beautiful Gomez was to him.

“She’s very beautiful,” the One Direction singer told Wild 949, via Hollywood Life.

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan were believed to have dated one another in late 2015, weeks after Gomez was spotted enjoying time with Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills. However, by February of the following year, after being briefly linked to Samuel Krost, Selena Gomez confirmed she was single.

“The reason why everything cooled was because [Selena Gomez] didn’t want to take anything further. Niall really was happy when they hooked up but now realizes it was a drunk hookup night that didn’t do anything more because Selena didn’t want it,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life at the time.

“[Niall Horan] would have liked it to have been something but now that time has passed he realizes a relationship with Selena will never happen. And being her friend is an OK landing spot,” the insider continued.

“He is not heartbroken, just disappointed that it never had the chance to be more.”

Following Horan’s shoutouts at the end of last year, which also included a tweet to Gomez, in which he applauded the singer for her brave and candid American Music Awards speech, a source claimed Gomez was “flattered” by his many statements.

“[Selena Gomez] is flattered by what Niall had to say to Ryan, but part of her recovery involves no serious relationships,” a source explained to Hollywood Life last month.

“In fact, for the time being she’s been advised not to date. Plus, dating is pretty much the last thing on her mind now. She is focused on herself and spending time with close friends.”

“[Selena Gomez] is also eager to get back to work both on her music and acting career. She has a lot of material for writing new songs,” the source added.

Before attending the awards show in November, Selena Gomez spent several months away from the spotlight after telling People Magazine that she was struggling with issues, including anxiety, depression, and panic attacks. In her statement, Selena Gomez claimed her mental struggles were a side effect of her battle with Lupus and thanked fans for their support during her difficult time.

Selena Gomez has not yet responded to Horan’s alleged advances publicly.

[Featured Image by Jeff Schear/Getty Images]