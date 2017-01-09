‘The Bachelor’s’ Liz Sandoz Defends Her One Night Stand With Nick Viall – ‘I Was Wasted’

Was alcohol to blame? The Bachelor standout Liz Sandoz is opening up about her one-night stand with Nick Viall last summer. According to Us Magazine, Liz claims that she was drunk on the night she hooked up with Viall. Will her confession help or hurt her bid to win Viall’s heart?

“I’ve been carrying around a secret – I met Nick at Jade and Tanner’s wedding, and we had sex,” Liz admits in a preview clip for the coming episode.

“But it’s just kind of weighing on me just because you want to be able to talk those things out.”

Later, Liz is shown talking with fellow suitor Christen about the one-night stand. Not only does Liz admit to the steamy affair, but she also reveals that she was drunk at the time. “Like, I felt very comfortable with him, you know? I was also wasted,” she shared.

Unfortunately, Christen isn’t the best audience for Liz’s confession. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native, who is also a virgin, was shocked when she heard the news. “Player say what?” she says to viewers.

“She sure laid it all out there – it’s probably nothing I want to put on the family-friendly Monday night channel, but she laid it all out there.”

According to Reality TV World, Liz tried to hook up with Viall after their wedding rendezvous. Roper says that Liz wanted her to invite Viall to a charity party so they could reconnect but she didn’t request his phone number.

“She was like, ‘Why don’t you invite Nick? I kind of would like to see him again,'” Roper revealed.

“And I was like, ‘Okay!’ So I sent him a text, and he was like, ‘You know what, I have some things in the works,’ which was the show. He was like, ‘I don’t know if I can make it,’ and he couldn’t. So she had tried to kind of reach out, in a passive way.”

Speaking of Roper, People is reporting that she isn’t happy with how Viall is handling the situation. “I’ve heard a little bit and I know the whole situation is awkward, but I’ll say I’m a little disappointed,” Roper shared.

“He could’ve gotten her number, too.”

As fans will recall, Viall was shocked when Liz exited the limo on the premiere of The Bachelor. Liz was unsure if Viall recognized her, though E! News is reporting that Viall eventually confronted Liz about their shared history. If the sneak peek is any indication, the drama is about to heat up between these former lovers.

“I think you saw, night one, Liz showing up already created some drama,” Viall admitted.

“I think that theme rolls right into next week in terms of being able to sit down with Liz and have a real conversation with her about our past and her showing up, as well as starting to really get to know these other women, and building relationships right off the bat. I think things get pretty intense pretty quickly.”

In addition to hammering things out with Liz, Viall has to decide how to break the news to the remaining contestants. How will Viall tell the rest of the ladies that he’s already slept with one of the contestants?

“In a situation where I’m going to meet women in the hopes that one of them will accept me for who I am and want to potentially spend the rest of my life with me, I owe it to them to just be open,” Viall explained.

“I’m not going to run from them and pretend that I’m some sort of squeaky clean guy who always does the absolute right thing and never does anything that is without question.”

New episodes of The Bachelor air Monday nights on ABC.

