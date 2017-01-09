Take The Poll: Should Donald Trump Apologize For Allegedly Mocking A Disabled Reporter After Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Jab?

Should Donald Trump apologize for allegedly mocking a disabled reporter, or is there nothing the President-elect has to apologize for? You can take the poll below and make your voice heard.

Trump’s seemingly mocking impression of New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski was a major issue during the 2016 presidential campaign, with Hillary Clinton’s camp turning a snippet of the impression into a political ad that ran many times in swing states. But Trump has always denied that his impression of the reporter was mocking the man’s disability.

The issue faded as other scandals took front stage, and ultimately hit the back burner after Trump’s shocking victory in November.

But now it has come roaring back after Meryl Streep’s takedown of Trump at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony. Without mentioning Trump by name, Streep said during a 6-minute speech that the moment shook her to the core.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me — it sank its hooks in my heart,” Streep said (via the New York Times). “Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth.

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

Donald Trump responded in-kind, firing back at Meryl Streep on Twitter, calling her “over-rated” and denying that he mocked the disabled reporter.

“I was never mocking anyone,” Trump told the New York Times. “I was calling into question a reporter who had gotten nervous because he had changed his story,” arguing that the reporter had been trying to back away from an article he wrote in September 2001 about the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and elsewhere that month.

“People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing.”

But many people weren’t buying Trump’s explanation, saying it was clear from his movements that he was mocking the reporter’s disability.

You can see the video yourself and judge if you think Donald Trump was mocking New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski.

Whatever the case may be, the controversial issue that appeared to be buried after the 2016 election is now threatening to overshadow Trump's inauguration next week.

Whatever the case may be, the controversial issue that appeared to be buried after the 2016 election is now threatening to overshadow Trump’s inauguration next week. On Monday, Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes takedown of Donald Trump was played over and over again on cable news networks alongside the video where Trump appeared to mock the disabled reporter.

Trump’s team was brought back into damage control, with many of his supporters parroting Trump’s claim that he was not mocking the reporter and didn’t know the man. These claims were mostly met with skepticism, and the storyline now has become Trump’s refusal to apologize when stories would have otherwise started to focus on his plans once taking office.

So do you think that Donald Trump needs to apologize to the disabled reporter he is accused of mocking? You can take the poll above and see what others think.

