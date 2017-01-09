Numbers And Hollywood Prove That Despite Trump Twitter Rant, Meryl Streep Is Not Overrated

The irony of Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and then being called “overrated” by President-elect Donald Trump seemed to be lost on the Trump camp. The Cecil B. DeMille Award is given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” This year’s recipient is Meryl Streep, and her acceptance speech, which commented on the Trump administrations intentions for the arts community sparked reaction, though none was more noteworthy than Donald Trump, calling Streep names, and diminishing her acting ability that has made her a cinematic all-star, and box office gold for decades.

Meryl Streep isn’t the first member of the entertainment community to spark an non-presidential reaction from Donald Trump as a result of a perceived sleight, as Rosie O’Donnell and Alec Baldwin, and several musicians who supported Hillary Clinton found themselves called out, generally on Twitter, says the Inquisitr. Alec Baldwin found himself in a unique position, as he played Trump throughout the election on Saturday Night Live, but Baldwin also has a brother, Stephen Baldwin, who is an ardent Trump supporter. Donald Trump suggested that SNL was a dying show, and Baldwin was also, overrated. Trump’s comments each week, just after the show aired, told critics that at least one person, Trump himself, was a regular viewer.

A stunning moment the likes of which we rarely see on TV: Meryl Streep's Passionate Golden Globes Speech https://t.co/e08pISWvjG via @TVLine — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep’s speech upon receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award never mentioned Donald Trump by name, but its content was enough to set him off, said USA Today. Streep did mention the time on the campaign when a disabled reporter was mocked. She also said that much of what makes the entertainment that people watch is produced by those that are disdained by the incoming administration.

But Donald Trump, who is a Twitter regular, decided to jab back at Streep, calling her overrated.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him “groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

It’s unclear what Trump meant by Streep “losing big,” as she has won more awards for her work than almost any other woman in her field. But USA Today broke things down by the numbers, to prove that Streep is many things, but she is not overrated. First, Meryl Streep has been nominated by the Hollywood Foreign press thirty times throughout her career. Streep has won a total of eight Golden Globes, the most by any individual. Nineteen is the number of times Streep has been nominated for an Academy Award, and three is the number of times she has won, beginning with 1979 with Kramer vs. Kramer, and lastly, for The Iron Lady, in 2011.

Trump's petulant tweet on Meryl Streep shows why he will be a disaster as POTUS – thin skinned, petty, vindictive. https://t.co/5doUktnAg2 — Clint Howitt (@Lucidiscus) January 9, 2017

The Huffington Post says that even though Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway might be dismissive of Meryl Streep and her abilities, many people of note were moved by her acceptance speech, including Bernice King, the daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. King says she supports Streep’s efforts to be inclusive, welcoming outsiders, rather than being exclusive, and suspicious of “foreigners.” King sent Streep a thank you via Twitter.

“Thanks for reminding us that we should live on what my father called ‘the higher plane of dignity and discipline.”

And King wasn’t the only notable to give praise to Meryl Streep’s thoughtful speech. Ellen DeGeneres, John Legend, Chris Meloni, Maria Shriver and more paid tribute to Streep and her thoughtful words.

“We need a principled press to call out what needs to be called out. We need to protect journalists & to safeguard the truth #MerylStreep,” said Shriver.

“Meryl Streep used her time not to talk about herself, but to use her voice to speak about what is most important. That is what a leader does,” added Leslie Grossman.

BREAKING: Donald Trump Responds To Meryl Streep's SCATHING Speech – And It's EXACTLY What You'd Expect! https://t.co/q1IBYlzmeP — ROY WOOLF (@crazyelroy1) January 9, 2017

While tastes in entertainment vary, it seems safe to say that overrated was perhaps the wrong word for Meryl Streep.

