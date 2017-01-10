‘Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss’ Visual Novel Opening Movie And Song Revealed: Upcoming PS4 And PS Vita Game’s Screenshots Shown

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss, the highly anticipated visual novel that’s loosely based on popular Japanese anime Re:ZERO Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu, had its trailer released recently. In continuation of the promotions, the game’s “energetic” opening movie has surfaced. The short video that is expected to play before the visual novel is accessed on gaming platforms PS4 And PS Vita, contains a few key screenshots of the game.

Japanese video game manufacturer and record label for video game and anime music, 5pb, released the opening movie for Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Death or Kiss last week, reported Gematsu. The visual novel, headed to PlayStation 4 and PS Vita is expected to be released in Japan on March 23. The stateside release of the game hasn’t been confirmed yet. However, if the release schedule of the recent manga and anime inspired games is any indication, Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss could be made available to the Western world in a few days or weeks after the initial release.

5pb had recently released an official trailer for Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss. Incidentally, the first trailer did not offer any new information. Moreover, fans of the anime were left a little miffed because many were expecting the developers to offer a brief glimpse of gameplay and controls. Fortunately, the trailer offered a lot of dialogue from two of the most popular female characters: Rem and Ram. Although the trailer did not reveal the actual game, the characters did explain about the game’s structure and even offered previously unreleased information about the visual novel.

The opening video doesn’t offer much information. However, as it is an opening movie to the visual novel, it has to be brief and energetic, feel many gamers who are eagerly awaiting the release of Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss. The movie does reveal all the leading ladies that are part of the Re:ZERO Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu anime, and that too in quite a few costumes. As reported by the Inquisitr earlier, the entire female cast of Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World, namely Emilia, Ram, Rem, Beatrice, Felt, Priscilla, Anastasia, and Crusch, will be in the visual novel. The opening movie features the tune “Yell! ~Magic Flowing from Your Lips~,” of Konomi Suzuki.

The game is loosely based on author Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka’s Re:ZERO light novel series. Although the game borrows Subaru Natsuki’s painfully repetitive curse of dying and resurrecting at a preset point in the past, the developers have infused a completely different story.

In the interactive visual novel, Subaru must prevent all the ladies from touching the cursed royal treasure named “Metia.” The treasure, promised as the award at the end of the beauty contest, is a terrible curse that Subaru is inflicted with. In order to progress, Subaru must prevent his death, and in order to do so, the protagonist must win a heartfelt kiss from one of the ladies.

The trailer did imply there could eight possible endings to the Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss game. The Japanese trailer, titled “Let’s become a novelist” hinted there could be eight endings each, for Emilia, Ram, Rem, Beatrice, Felt, Priscilla, Anastasia, and Crusch. These endings will depend on the choices the players make in the game. Owing to the multiple choice technique of gameplay, players can expect many hours of entertainment as they explore the various choices they are presented with. While the aim of Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Death or Kiss game may appear simple, the choices that layers are presented with, makes the interactive visual novel engaging.

[Featured Image by MF Bunko J/White Fox]