Kellyanne Conway Responds To Meryl Streep Golden Globes Criticism Of Donald Trump [Video]

Kellyanne Conway has weighed in on Meryl Streep’s criticism of Donald Trump at last night’s Golden Globe awards.

As campaign manager, Conway guided Trump to the White House, apparently a stunning outcome to the poll-driven mainstream media and the entertainment community, and is now the president-elect’s senior advisor and prime media surrogate, having decided to move her family from New Jersey to Washington, D.C.

While Trump — a former Democrat and independent who ran for president as a Republican — regularly mixed with celebrities during his high-visibility career, that was then, and this is now, and many in the stage and screen industry apparently are still having trouble coming to grips with with the final results of election 2016.

Meryl Streep, a three-time Academy Award winner and a multiple Golden Globe winner, was on stage to receive a lifetime achievement honor for her acting career known as the Cecil B. DeMille Award when she began taking Trump to task, including because he allegedly mocked a disabled journalist during one of his free-style campaign rallies.

On Twitter this morning, Trump denied that allegation and described Streep as an overrated Hillary Clinton flunky. Agree or disagree with either of the principals, the controversy gave some buzz to the Golden Globes, which, along with other self-congratulatory awards shows, have been losing significant TV viewership over the past few years.

In a friendly sitdown on Fox & Friends this morning in which she was asked about the Streep speech, KellyAnne Conway made reference to the Chicago hate crime suspects who are also facing charges that include kidnapping, RealClearPolitics reported.

“My first reaction is that I’m glad that that Meryl Streep has such a passion for the disabled because I didn’t hear her weigh in, or I didn’t even hear her use her platform last night…to give the shout-out to the mentally challenged boy who last week was tortured live on Facebook for half an hour, by four young African-American adults who were screaming racial and anti-Trump expletives and forcing him to put his head in toilet water. So I’d like to hear from her today, if she wants to come and continue her platform on behalf of the disabled. And Donald Trump is absolutely right. He has debunked this so many times. She sounds like 2014. The election is over. She lost…”

Watch the clip below and draw your own conclusions.

Kellyanne Conway, who was watching NFL football instead of the Golden Globes when Streep’s rant unfolded in real time, insisted that it would have been preferable, while acknowledging that her preferred candidate lost, for Meryl Streep to issue a call for unity behind the new president rather than calling him out or coming across like a sore loser.

“I think where there is self-pity, a lot more self-awareness would do [Hollywood] some charm. Talking about how vilified poor Hollywood is, in their gazillion-dollar gowns. Can I borrow a couple of those for the inaugural address?” she joked.

Instead, Streep incited people’s “worst instincts” rather than attempting to seek common ground with the new administration, Conway claimed.

In a back and forth with Jake Tapper on CNN yesterday about the ongoing Russian hacking during the election campaign according to U.S. intel agencies that has consumed much media and political oxygen heading into this week’s U.S. Senate conformation hearings for Trump cabinet nominees, Conway had this to say.

“With all due respect to Hillary Clinton, we didn’t need WikiLeaks to convince the American people that they didn’t like her, didn’t trust her, didn’t find her to be honest. She did that all on her own. She got this party started by setting up an illegal server…”

Kellyanne Conway: "We didn't need WikiLeaks to convince the American people that they didn't like" Clinton #CNNSOTU https://t.co/82245mmj16 — CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2017

On the subject of celebrities giving their political opinions, KISS frontman Gene Simmons recently wondered “Why does anybody give a squat what a guy in a band thinks about or anything like that?” and previously said that his entertainment-industry peers should “shut their pie hole” instead of complaining about the Trump victory.

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]