Brad Pitt Isn’t Ready To Date Again, Despite Kate Hudson Rumors

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson may have been romantically linked for weeks leading up to their recent appearances at the events for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, but according to a new report, Pitt is not yet ready to move on from his marriage to Angelina Jolie.

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to hammer out the details of their ongoing divorce and custody battle, a report claims Pitt has been too “badly burned” to be ready to start up a relationship with anyone at this point in time.

“[Brad Pitt] isn’t dating—he’s been badly burned and has no desire to start any kind of romance right now, he wants to focus all his energy on getting access to his kids,” an insider told Hollywood Life on January 8. “Plus, he doesn’t want to provide Angelina [Jolie] with any further fuel to throw on the already raging fire. This whole situation is a truly sorry state of affairs and it’s just going to get worse before it gets any better.”

Brad Pitt surprised fans with his attendance during last night’s awards show, where he appeared as a presenter.

Brad Pitt and his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, parted ways in September of last year, just weeks after celebrating their 2-year wedding anniversary. Shortly thereafter, Brad Pitt was accused of child abuse but ultimately cleared of the allegations against him.

Following news of Brad Pitt’s divorce, rumors of his alleged affair with Marion Cotillard were rebooted. Although there was never any evidence of such thing taking place, rumors swirled for months in regard to Pitt’s relationship with Cotillard on the set of Allied in London.

While both Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard stayed silent in regard to the rumors prior to his split, Cotillard ultimately spoke out after being blamed for her co-stars’ divorce and revealed that she was happy in her longterm relationship with Guillaume Canet, who is the father of her 5-year-old and the baby she is currently expecting.

In the months that followed, Brad Pitt was linked to Margot Robbie and Kate Hudson, despite not being photographed with either when the reports were shared.

In late November, Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson were rumored to be dating.

“Brad Pitt Dating Kate Hudson After Angelina Jolie Split? Are They Having Secret Meet Ups?” read a Hollywood Life report, via Gossip Cop, at the time. “Do we have a REALLY hot new couple on our hands!?”

According to the report, the outlet cited Australian tabloid Woman’s Day, and noted that while Brad Pitt was “focusing on work… behind the scenes, he’s been starting a new romance with Kate Hudson.”

“Kate is [Brad Pitt]’s mystery woman… They’ve become extremely close over the past few weeks, following several secret meet-ups. Interestingly, celebrity bodyguard, Kris Herzog, who’s worked with the actor, also tells the mag that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised at all’ if the stars began dating.'”

In response to the report, a source close to Brad Pitt assured Gossip Cop that the story was “not true.”

Although the rumors regarding Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson’s romance died down in the weeks that followed the Hollywood Life report, the Daily Mail confirmed Hudson’s attendance at an after party on Sunday night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California and noted her past ties to Brad Pitt.

“The mother-of-two has been linked for months to Brad Pitt, 53, who received cheers from a room full of A-listers when he presented the film Moonlight at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel,” the outlet told readers.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]