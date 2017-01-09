Kendall & Kylie Jenner Reportedly Rejected From Golden Globes Parties: Model Reportedly Blames Kylie

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner apparently had trouble getting into the celebrity-packed Golden Globes after-parties on Sunday night. Why did the celebrity sisters get rejected, and why is the supermodel reportedly blaming Kylie?

Kendall and Kylie Jenner put their supposed differences aside last night to get dolled up for the 2017 Golden Globes, but according to Radar Online, the celebrity sisters got the D-list treatment when they tried to get into the after-parties following the awards show.

sister date ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:37pm PST

Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, got dressed to the nines for the Universal/NBC/Focus Features/E! Entertainment Golden Globes official after-party. Supermodel Kendall Jenner wore a burnt sienna strapless gown with her hair pulled up high into an elegant bun.

Kylie Jenner wore a sparkling silver gown with a unique neckline, revealing a lot of cleavage. The sisters both showed off their toned legs with thigh-high splits up their dresses. Kylie’s dress was no doubt the racier of the two.

❤ A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:38am PST

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians sisters posed for a ton of pictures at the party, hosted by E! Entertainment, the same network that airs the reality show.

However, the E! after-party was apparently the only after-party that the supermodel and her reality star sister were able to get into. The bash was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Kendall and Kylie were reportedly rejected from all of the other Golden Globes after-parties.

“They both got rejected from all of the other major after-parties, including Weinstein, HBO, Fox and several others.”

The sisters were photographed at the E! party blowing kisses and goofing off while eating pizza together, but were Kendall and Kylie secretly hoping to get into some more fun Golden Globes parties?

“They were both really upset that the only party they could get into was E! Kendall told her friends that if Kylie was not with her, she would have gotten into any of them!”

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been rumored to have been growing apart in recent years.

As Kendall Jenner focuses on being one of the top supermodels in the world and Kylie Jenner works on becoming a cosmetics mogul with Kylie Cosmetics and her newly opened Kylie stores, the sisters have definitely had less time for each other as they grow up.

???????? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

It has also been reported that Kendall Jenner feels that her social media-obsessed sister is not necessarily fit to hang with her in-crowd group of elite model friends like Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid.

bb A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 9, 2016 at 9:11pm PDT

Kylie Jenner is also not of legal drinking age yet. Despite the fact that her boyfriend is 27-years-old, the 19-year-old still has another year and a half before she can legally hang out at a bar.

Why do you think the Jenner sisters were rejected from so many Golden Globes parties? Sound off in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Stringer/Getty Images]