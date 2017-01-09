‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore’s Home Destroyed: See The Damage Ex Matt Jordan Caused

Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s house was destroyed by her enraged ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan. Check out the damage that was done.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s beloved mansion was damaged by her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan, according to Radar Online.

In a sneak peek for next week’s episode of RHOA, cameras showed the destruction of Moore’s home was even more severe than expected.

“Matt came over here and he broke out windows of my garage and broke the window out of my car.”

Kenya Moore told Bravo viewers that she had witnessed the damage being done to her home.

The trailer for the next episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta showed images of broken glass on the floor, bloodstained windows, and a damaged windshield of her car.

Kenya famously calls her home “Moore Manor” and was devastated to see the destruction caused by her ex-boyfriend.

#Mooremanor has come a long way! Thank you for noticing! #modern #modernatlanta #moderndecor #abstractart A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 12, 2016 at 4:37pm PST

The Bravo star reportedly accused her ex-boyfriend of committing the crime on August 15, 2016, according to reports from the Sandy Springs Police Department.

“There was obvious damage to the middle (of three) glass garage door.” “Three of the glass panels had been shattered. A vehicle was parked on the other side of the glass garage door that was damaged. Through one of the broken glass panels, the rear window of the vehicle had been shattered.”

Moore explained to the police that she believed the vandalism was “related to a breakup” with Matt Jordan.

Kenya told officers how her ex-boyfriend told her that she would “regret it” if she contacted the authorities regarding the damage he had done to her home and vehicle.

Radar Online originally reported the break-in and property damage Matt Jordan caused back in November.

“Four of the cameras had obviously been spray painted with a black substance. A ladder was still propped against the residence under two of the lower cameras that has been spray painted with obvious overspray on the side of the wall.”

Kenya Moore and Matt Jordan allegedly reconciled after the home invasion for a short while after Moore said he was a “great guy.”

“I decided to move forward with Matt because he is really a good person.” “He’s a great guy, but he’s really emotionally reactive and a little immature. He definitely is not damaging windows anymore or taking it out on my house!”

Ultimately, the two broke up for good in November of last year. Matt Jordan then told Radar Online that the whole destruction was planned by Kenya Moore in order to improve her storyline on The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season.

#FBF my very first #RHOA interview look #kenyamoore Oh how time flies A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:45am PST

Moore confessed to co-star Phaedra Parks that she feared Jordan was “unstable.”

“He kicked in my hotel room door. Just mad and hitting the walls.”

Glam day #rhoa Hair: @sewjodie Makeup: @yanneekbrinson_ HairCare: #kenyamoorehaircare #celebritymakeup #glam #slay A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 7, 2016 at 12:09pm PST

As of December 14 of last year, according to Reality Tea, Kenya Moore and Matt Jordan were not on good terms. The pair’s social media pages are full of attacks against one another.

“I have done a lot of things in my life I am ashamed of, but I am most ashamed at myself for staying with this man and for letting down the women and young girls that look up to me. It doesn’t compare to the inner struggle I have had with myself.”

It certainly did not sound like Kenya Moore was planning on getting back together with Matt Jordan. So whether or not this break-in was a stunt, her break up seems to be for real.

“Hopefully, she has really learned a lesson and is moving forward and past this relationship for good.”

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Stringer/Getty Images]