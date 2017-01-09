Watch ‘Shadowhunters’ Season 1 And Season 2 Free Online, Live Tweet With Cast, How To Stream Series [Video]

Freeform’s hit show Shadowhunters is back for Season 2 and you can watch full episodes online. Freeform is one network that is taking advantage of the binge-fest trends in TV viewing. Their new series Beyond was released in its entirety. For now, those who want to watch Shadowhunters can watch past episodes in full, but will need to watch each new episode as it airs or on demand. You can watch Shadowhunters and other popular shows from Freeform like Pretty Little Liars and Beyond streaming live online at Freeform Go. Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. Check local listings for time and channel. Shadowhunters airs tonight and fans can live tweet with cast members on Twitter.

The #Shadowhunters cast will be LIVE tweeting tonight’s episode at 8/7c with a special guest: Nikita – our fan art winner! pic.twitter.com/fu59odTylE — Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) January 9, 2017

Shadowhunters plot is based on the book series “The Mortal Instruments” by Cassandra Clare. Shadowhunters Season 1 premiered in Jan. 2016, with Season 2 debuting in Jan. 2017. A movie based on the book series titled The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones was released in 2013. The plot follows the lives of “Shadowhunters”: half angel, half human hybrids whose sole purpose in life is hunting and killing demons in order to save the human race. Eighteen-year-old budding art student Clary Fray has her entire life ahead of her. She’s beyond excited to celebrate her 18th birthday with friends, though her mother insists she has something important to tell her. What Clary doesn’t know is that she is a Shadowhunter, and her mother erased her childhood memories to keep her safe and let her lead a normal life.

All those protections come to a sudden and brutal end on Carly’s birthday, as her mother is abducted, the protection spell wears off and she meets other Shadowhunters, and her life becomes consumed with self-discovery, finding her place in this new world full of monsters, demons and angelic beings all while saving her mother from her biological father: Valentine Morgenstern. The series currently has a 6.3 IMDB rating.

The Shadowhunters cast consists of main and recurring characters. The main Shadowhunters cast and characters is as follows.

Katherine McNamara: Clary Fray

Dominic Sherwood: Jayce Wayland

Isaiah Mustafa: Luke Garroway

Alberto Rosende: Simon Lewis

Emeraude Toubia: Isabelle Lightwood

Matthew Daddario: Alec Lightwood

Harry Shum Jr.: Magnus Bane

The recurring Shadowhunters cast is as follows.

Maxim Roy: Jocelyn Fray

Alan van Sprang: Valentine Morgenstern

David Castro: Raphael Santiago

Christina Cox: Elaine Lewis

Paulino Nunes: Robert Lightwood

Jack Fulton: Max Lightwood

Jon Cor: Hodge Starkweather

Jade Hassouné: Meliorn

Nicola Correia-Damude: Maryse Lightwood

Kaitlyn Leeb: Camille Belcourt

Holly Deveaux: Rebecca Lewis

Stephanie Bennett: Lydia Branwell

Mimi Kuzyk: Imogen Herondale

Joel Labelle: Alaric

Jordan Hudyma: Blackwell

Shailene Garnett: Maureen Brown

Lisa Marcos: Susanna Vargas

Curtis Morgan: Pangborn

Nykeem Provo: Young Luke

Alisha Wainwright: Maia Roberts

Watch Shadowhunters Season 1, full episodes online free.

Shadowhunters Season 1 Episode List

“The Mortal Cup” “The Descent Into Hell Isn’t Easy” “Dead Man’s Pool” “Raising Hell” “Moo Shoo to Go” “Of Men and Angels” “Major Arcana” “Bad Blood” “Rise Up” “The World Inverted” “Blood Calls to Blood” “Malec” “Morning Star”

Season 2 Episode List

“This Guilty Blood” “A Door Into the Dark” “Parabatai Lost” “Day of Wrath” “Dust and Shadows” “Iron Sisters” “How Are Thou Fallen” “Love is a Devil” “Bound by Blood” Episode 10 Episode 11 Episode 12 Episode 13 Episode 14 Episode 15 Episode 16 Episode 17 Episode 18 Episode 19 Episode 20

Check out these clips from Shadowhunters Season 2.

A new episode of Shadowhunters airs tonight and some cast members will be live tweeting. You can follow Shadowhunters on Facebook at Shadowhunters Series and on Twitter at Shadowhunters TV.

Are you going to watch Shadowhunters Season 2, Episode 2 tonight? Will you live tweet with cast members? If you miss the episode live streaming on the website or through the Freeform app, you’ll be able to watch the full episode online tomorrow.

