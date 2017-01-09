WWE News: Finn Balor Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WrestleMania 33

Finn Balor, a former-NXT champion, went through one of the more devastating moments in WWE history at SummerSlam. He was fresh off his debut on the WWE main roster. After nearly two years in WWE NXT, it was time for the Irish-born wrestler to captivate audiences on the biggest stage in professional wrestling. The WWE is the best place to do that, as well as the largest. He was set to debut in July on Monday Night Raw in Pittsburgh.

As history shows us, Balor won a fatal-four way match to become the no. 1 contender for the WWE Universal championship. He won that 4-man bout and defeated Roman Reigns in the same night. It came as a huge surprise to WWE fans, because Reigns was continuously booked as the next big thing in World Wrestling Entertainment. However, Vince McMahon wanted to book the Demon King for the belt at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins.

There hasn’t been many WWE superstars who rose to stardom quite that fast. Jericho’s debut in the WWE was shrouded by his success in WCW, so that doesn’t really count. Balor was set up for major success and it looked like he was in line to be the top babyface on WWE Raw. That was, until he was injured by Rollins at SummerSlam. Balor won the Universal championship, which was his first on the main roster in his first pay-per-view.

In the matter of 24 hours, it was series of highs and lows for Finn Balor. After learning that he completely tore his labrum and other shoulder ligaments, it was then reported he would miss many months due to surgery and rehabilitation. That was in August, and it’s now January. The WWE hasn’t released any updates on Balor’s condition. It’s still unknown as to when he’ll come back. However, Finn Balor told a young fan, according to SEScoops.com, who he wants to face at WrestleMania 33 if he’s healthy.

“Balor is hoping to make his return soon and revealed at the New Orleans Wizard Comic Con that he hopes to get some revenge on Seth Rollins at this year’s Wrestlemania. Balor stated this to a young fan and the parent of that fan posted a video of the conversation on Twitter.” I’m going to be a first-time Dad in about 9 weeks. Seeing @SpeedyHot1079 son Logan w/ @FinnBalor made me so excited for Fatherhood???????? pic.twitter.com/KGNmx1vH4D — Chad Burdine (@ChadBurdine) January 9, 2017

In a recent article by the Inquisitr, Balor told the WWE Universe when he wanted to return to action. Of course, it’s going to have to depend on how fast he can heal, but a WrestleMania return is likely for the Demon King. When that is confirmed, or if it even is, how will the WWE book his immaculate return? If the casual fans can remember who he is, what would make the biggest impact? Having him come back at WrestleMania during the WWE Universal title match is the smartest move, but it isn’t guaranteed for them to do that.

There’s always a chance the Bullet Club could reform and Balor could lead that into the WWE’s main event scene. A rumor is circulating that the Bullet Club may be joining forces once again. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Finn Balor would start 2017 off on the right foot in the WWE. All three men need something to boost their careers in the right direction. Gallows and Anderson are stale and Balor still needs to make a name for himself on WWE Raw. Time will tell, but look out for Finn Balor at WrestleMania 33 in a couple of months.

