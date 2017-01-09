Jamie Foxx Attacked At A Restaurant In WeHo For Being ‘Too Loud’

Jamie Foxx was attacked at Catch, a popular West Hollywood restaurant, after a patron complained that Foxx and his friends were being “too loud.”

TMZ reported that Jaime Foxx was attacked by a customer at Catch in WeHo on Saturday night. Apparently, Foxx and his group of friends were being loud and a man came up and complained.

An eyewitness at Catch said that the guy mouthed off to the Hollywood star and his friends.

“You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York.”

A comedian who was at Jamie’s table fired back, “F**k you I’m from Oakland.”

Other diners at Catch that night told reporters that after the comment, the man lunged at Jamie Foxx. Eyewitnesses’ accounts of the altercation vary, but one witness claims that the man actually made contact with the actor and pulled him down onto a table.

The witness said that Jamie took the man in a chokehold and “took him down.” After that, the man and his party were kicked out of the restaurant. Jamie Foxx and his group returned back to their meals.

According to reports, multiple other celebrities were in the popular West Hollywood restaurant at the time of the altercation, including Jerry Bruckheimer, Cuba Gooding Jr., Michael Bay, and Nicole Murphy.

Jaime Foxx seemed to be unaffected by the irritating patron at Catch. The next night, Foxx was photographed at the premiere of his new action movie Sleepless with Michelle Monaghan.

Foxx skipped out on the celebrity-packed Golden Globes for his Los Angeles premiere, which some are dubbing “the black Taken,” according to Page Six.

The actor was reportedly an hour late for the premiere of Sleepless because he was appearing on James Corden’s show.

The multilayered action film was produced by Adam Stone, who described the film to Variety.

“It’s one of those stories that’s international. It’s a man fighting for his family and all the kind of interpersonal politics between the dirty cops was really engaging, and was a fresh twist to the movie.”

Stone was asked about the comparisons being made between Sleepless and Taken, to which he responded, “I don’t think there’s any reason to hide from those similarities. There are a lot of current sociopolitical undertones in the movie, especially with what’s going on in the world, but at its core it’s a fun, high-octane thriller. It has a little throwback to the ’80s.”

Fans were wondering if Jamie Foxx’s rumored on-again-off-again girlfriend Katie Holmes would make an appearance at the showing, but she did not end up showing.

Foxx and Holmes were reportedly together over the New Year’s holiday in Miami, according to Us Weekly.

The super-private couple had dinner in South Beach on the eve of New Year’s Eve. The following night, Foxx and Holmes headed to Soho House Miami to ring in the New Year.

Eyewitnesses said the couple, who have been discreetly dating since October of 2013, were spotted after midnight “holding hands while walking near the pool” at the hotel and members-only club.

Reports say that Katie Holmes 10-year-old daughter with Tom Cruise, Suri, is well-aware of her mother’s relationship with Jamie Foxx.

The New Year’s trip comes just weeks after Foxx jetted Holmes away to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate her birthday.

The celebrity couple reportedly stayed at the most private suites at the luxurious Las Ventanas al Paraiso resort.

“They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler.”

What will Katie Holmes think when she hears about Jamie Foxx being attacked at Catch?

