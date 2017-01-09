‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: ‘Reality Steve’ Wrong About Nick Viall’s Final Pick?

Bachelor spoilers have already revealed who Nick Viall chooses at the end of this season, but could they be wrong? According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Bachelor spoiler extraordinaire, Reality Steve, could be wrong about the ending of Nick Viall’s journey to find love. While it’s a rare occurrence, it is entirely possible that the spoilers are incorrect.

Why might he be wrong? Well for starters, he has been wrong before. It’s not often that Reality Steve‘s intel is incorrect, but it has happened — Steve was wrong about Ali Fedotowski, Brad Womack, and Desiree Hartsock. However, his track record out of the past several seasons (including Bachelor In Paradise) is pretty impressive.

For many people watching The Bachelor, spoilers are half the fun. Reading Reality Steve‘s posts weeks before the show’s finale does ruin the outcome, but it’s also part of the fun for thousands of fans. It seems like knowing how the show turns out makes you watch differently and makes you pay attention to certain things that you may have missed if you were watching without any kind of post-finale knowledge.

Bachelor spoilers for Nick Viall’s season suggest that Vanessa Grimaldi is the girl that Nick proposes to.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry wonders if the fact that Vanessa Grimaldi lives in Canada proves that Nick would never choose her.

“She lives in Canada and Nick Viall is currently living in Hollywood, that’s a huge move one of them would have to make in order to make their relationship work. And, surely the fact that Vanessa hails from an entirely different country was a huge factor when Nick Viall was deciding who would receive the final rose.”

That logic doesn’t hold up with any fans, however. And Reality Steve goes so far as to say that Vanessa Grimaldi’s hometown may be the exact reason these two are having major issues. He says that she doesn’t want to leave Canada — and Nick doesn’t want to move to there. Shouldn’t this be something that the two worked out on one of their dates?

According to WetPaint, fans of the show participated in a fantasy league of sorts and 14 percent predicted that Grimaldi would be the winner. Other favorites include Kristina Schulman, Sarah Vendal, and Danielle Maltby. Of course, Reality Steve has already told us that the final four women are Grimaldi, Corinne Olympios, Raven Gates, and Rachel Lindsay.

Reality Steve says that the Bachelor finale comes down to Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi and that Nick Viall proposes to Vanessa and she accepts. He adds that despite Nick claiming that he has found love, Nick and Vanessa are already having serious issues.

Reality Steve isn’t too worried about being wrong about Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. He’s so confident in his Bachelor spoilers, in fact, that he posted this on a recent blog.

“As I say every season, this isn’t a guess. This isn’t speculation. This is what happens. People can choose to believe this information or not, and there are always those that will doubt and are entitled to their own opinion – however wrong it may be. To be honest, this was the easiest season in recent memory to spoil, and I pretty much knew it would be going in. Too solid of sources this season to ever be worried about being wrong.”

