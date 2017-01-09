Baltimore SWAT Team Deployed Over Grilled Cheese Sandwich Domestic Dispute

Baltimore County police, including the SWAT team, and cops from neighboring jurisdictions responded to what was called a barricade situation after shots were allegedly fired last night that supposedly got started over a grilled cheese sandwich.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place during the deployment, which closed several surrounding roads.

“He must have been really cheesed off,” the New York Post quipped about the approximately three-hour standoff and which prompted a massive law enforcement response after the suspect allegedly opened fire inside the home.

The suspected who allegedly fired a gun when someone sampled his sandwich surrendered peacefully to hostage negotiators at about 8:30 p.m. in the Dundalk, Maryland, incident.

No one was injured in the encounter allegedly prompted by the grilled cheese dispute.

A police spokesman explained what allegedly happened to Balitmore’s NBC affiliate WBAL TV.

“Apparently, the man had made a grilled-cheese sandwich and either the wife or the daughter, we’re not exactly sure who, but somebody, one of the females inside the house, took a bite of his sandwich, and apparently, that enraged him to the point that he fired shots in the house.”

More: #Dundalk man engages @BACOPoliceFire in 3+ hour long standoff over someone biting into his grilled cheese sandwich. #WBAL pic.twitter.com/Cjn3XjFPbP — Vanessa Herring (@VanessaWBAL) January 9, 2017

The two women fled the residence after shots were allegedly fired, and after they left, the suspect then barricaded himself inside, AP noted.

After he surrendered, the suspect was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation while under police custody. According to WBAL, he faces charges that include attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and several firearms violations. Cops found 15 weapons in the home — including pistols, shotguns, and rifles — along with a significant supply of ammunition, the station added.

“Look, everyone loves a good grilled cheese sandwich. They’re simple, hot, gooey and what they lack in elegance or refinement, they more than make up for in taste and satisfaction. So is it any wonder a man would get so infuriated that a family member stole a bite out of his that he’d fire off at least one round in defense of his evening snack and keep cops and traffic tied up for hours? Actually yes, because the world has gone mad,” the AskMen website observed.

This is not the first domestic meltdown over a grill cheese sandwich that required a police response. Last August, a reportedly hot-tempered Georgia man landed in jail after an alleged domestic dispute over the preparation of a grilled cheese sandwich when his wife made him a sandwich with three slices of cheese instead of two. In the argument, the suspect allegedly pulled the phone from the wall to prevent his family from calling 911. At the time, cops arrested the man for obstruction of a 911 call and trespass/damage to property.

It is may be fair to say that there is something about grilled cheese sandwiches that tends to raise the temperature of those around them. For example, in July 2015, a pregnant Arkansas woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a pair of scissors after the couple apparently argued about a grilled cheese sandwich being made as a midnight snack. The woman was charged with domestic battery.

In August 2013, a dispute over a grilled cheese sandwich reportedly prompted a bloody brawl at the Rikers Island prison in New York City. The riot involved about 50 or more inmates and went on for about an hour. Undermanned corrections officers couldn’t do much about it other than watch behind the glass. The prisoners threw chairs and used mop sticks as weapons against each other. The inmates involved were subject to disciplinary action.

According to Cheese Facts, Americans eat about two billion grilled cheese sandwiches every year.

