Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Attend Blue Ivy’s Birthday As Source Claims The Passion Has Left Their Marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced allegations of divorce in recent months, but when it comes to their public persona, the couple has remained united.

According to a report by Hot New Hip Hop on January 9, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently attended the 5th birthday of Blue Ivy, the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyonce, in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles — despite West’s feud with the couple.

In photos shared by X17 Online, Kim Kardashian was seen sporting a red flannel shirt with baggy pants while her husband donned a gray hoodie and camouflage pants.

As fans of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will recall, West went off on Jay-Z and Beyonce, who were previously friends, on a couple of occasions last year. During one instance, as HNHH revealed, West called out Jay-Z for failing to come to see him and Kim Kardashian after she was robbed in Paris. Then, at another time, West put Beyonce on blast for allegedly refusing to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards unless she won the award for Video of the Year.

Following Kim Kardashian’s husband’s outbursts against the couple, he was hospitalized in Los Angeles and spent several days under medical supervision. Shortly thereafter, West was spotted at an art exhibit in Los Angeles before he traveled to New York City to met with President-elect Trump.

Although it is not known what exactly led up to the end of West’s feud with Jay-Z and Beyonce, a Hollywood Life report claimed the rapper had allegedly sent a floral arrangement to Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, in hopes of making amends. As the outlet noted, it was reportedly important for West to do this because he had just come home from a visit to his own mother’s gravesite.

As for their own relationship, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly struggling to make things work between them.

“Things are still not great” in their relationship, a source told People Magazine.

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did spend Christmas as a family with their two children, daughter North West, 3, and son Saint West, 1, the source said there are “issues” at home.

“[Kim Kardashian] and Kanye continue to spend time with the kids. They act friendly, but the passion seems to be missing,” the source continued.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating in 2012 and in June 2013, they welcomed their first child, North West. The following year, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in Italy and in 2015, their second child arrived.

In the weeks leading up to Kim Kardashian’s alleged marital trouble with West, the couple endured a number of hardships, starting with the moment Kim Kardashian was robbed of millions of dollars in jewelry at her Paris Hotel room. Just weeks later, West was hospitalized.

As for Kim Kardashian’s robbery months ago, People Magazine‘s source said it was an “added stress” to the reality star’s marriage to West, but noted that the relationship was strained before the rapper was hospitalized the following month.

“The divorce rumors come from before he had the breakdown. [Kim Kardashian] didn’t know what was up with him and they weren’t spending time together. She didn’t realize it was a mental breakdown,” a source previously told the magazine. “It’s not something she would divorce him over … He had a breakdown, but it does not pertain to them not getting along.”

Kim Kardashian and her family, including Kanye West, are set to return to the E! Network sometime in March for the 13th season of their popular reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]