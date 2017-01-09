‘The Bachelor 2017’ Spoilers: One Woman Will Miss Tonight’s Rose Ceremony For Controversial Reasons

Throughout the history of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchises, there contestants who end up leaving or missing an episode, but usually for legitimate reasons. Nick Viall’s season is only one episode old as of now, and now, the second show of 2017 will air, but controversy is already about to present itself. One woman will end up missing tonight’s rose ceremony elimination, and it won’t be for controversial reasons that will put her in the good graces of the fans.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and upcoming season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

It has not taken very long for some of the women in this edition of The Bachelor to distinguish themselves from the rest of the pack. As a matter of fact, tonight is only the second episode and one woman will really begin to make a big name for herself, but not necessarily in the best way. Well, unless you count getting passed our drunk as the “best” way.

That woman is Corinne Olympios, and tonight, things get weird.

Pucker up for a new episode of #TheBachelor tomorrow!???? pic.twitter.com/24rgBpsfKE — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 8, 2017

Reality Steve reports that the first group date on tonight’s show will include Corinne, and it will be a photoshoot where seven women dress up as brides and bridesmaids. At one point, Brittany gets a “wedding dress” of leaves which keeps her topless and Corinne is upset, so she takes her top off anyway.

After that, she has to cover up so, she grabs Nick’s hands and puts them on her breasts to help out.

Sure, this doesn’t sit well with the girls, but it sat well with the leading man who gave her the group date rose. This may seem quite villainous, but it is later in the episode that things get really out of hand and quite controversial.

Now, does everyone remember what happened in the trailer released by ABC that was leading up to the season premiere of The Bachelor? For those that may not remember, US Weekly did point out that it is indeed 24-year-old Corinne who was sleeping soundly during an upcoming rose ceremony elimination.

Set your alarms, Bachelor Nation. pic.twitter.com/V8GCcf8XaT — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 30, 2016

While it was teased that she was sleeping, that may not necessarily be the case at all. It appears as if she is actually so drunk that she simply laid down at the cocktail party and ended up passing out. According to Reality Steve, this is going to be a common trend for the blonde beauty as she makes her way throughout the season.

Just how drunk does she end up getting?

As for tonight’s episode, she ends up getting so drunk that she doesn’t attend the rose ceremony elimination at all. Yes, Corinne will miss the entire rose ceremony with Nick and the rest of the women. Sure, she’s already safe due to getting the group date rose, but it’s just so odd for her to miss it entirely.

Yes, that drunk.

While this will be the only rose ceremony she misses this season, it is being reported that she actually has to be woken up for all of them. Again, she isn’t overly tired, but usually, overly drunk. Let’s see how much ABC decides to show of Olympios and her over-the-top drinking at tonight’s cocktail party.

Corinne Olympios has easily distinguished herself as the villain on the 2017 season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. Hollywood Take reports that other contestants have called her “slutty,” “fake,” and other vicious names, but she doesn’t seem to care. All she is planning on doing is winning the leading man’s heart and winning it all. Obviously, she thinks becoming overly drunk and missing rose ceremony eliminations won’t hurt her one bit either.

