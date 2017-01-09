Britney Spears Boyfriend History: Who All Has Spears Dated? 

As the Inquisitr has previously reported, things are getting hot and heavy between Britney Spears and her current boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

While Britney has never been shy about the fact that she wants additional children, she has struggled with finding the right man to make it happen. Spears has made it clear that while she has no interest in getting married again, she would love to have three more children – and hopefully a daughter – making her the mother of five. As fans know, Britney is already the mother of two pre-teen sons.

While things appear to be going smoothly between Britney and her current boyfriend Sam Asghari, there is no denying the fact that Spears has a pretty long boyfriend history.

Including rumors and her current boyfriend – Billboard claims Britney’s dating timeline includes 15 different boyfriends.

Just who all is on the Britney Spears’ boyfriend timeline? Keep reading to find out.

Justin Timberlake (Dated from 1999 to 2002) Wade Robson (Rumored to be dating from 2001 to 2002) Fred Durst (Dated in 2003) Jared Leto (Rumored to be dating in 2003) Columbus Short (Rumored to be dating in 2003) Jason Alexander (Married for 55 hours in January of 2004) Kevin Federline (Married in September of 2004 and divorced in July of 2007) R. Rotem (Rumored to be dating in 2007) Howie Day (Rumored to be dating in 2007) Criss Angel (Rumored to be dating in 2007) Adnan Ghalib (Dated from 2007 to 2008) Jason Trawick (Dated off and on from 2009 to 2013) David Lucado (Dated from 2013 to 2014) Charlie Ebersol (November of 2014) Sam Asghari (her current boyfriend)

Per Celeb Buzz, Britney Spears admitted to being in some “horrible relationships.” She, however, claimed that she wasn’t going to let a few of her boyfriends being bad eggs stop her from finding her true love.

“I am a hopeless romantic. I believe in love.”

Britney also admitted to liking her boyfriend to be a little cheesy claiming that she loved receiving a good mixtape as a gift.

Before her current boyfriend, her previous relationship was with producer Charlie Ebersol. The two were together for eight months before going separate ways.

Considering the fact that Britney was not shy about confessing her love for Charlie and had spent a lot of time bonding with his sons while they were together, most were shocked to learn of the split. Shortly after breaking up, however, Spears wasted no time deleting all of their pictures together from her Instagram.

Kevin Federline, who was notably in the longest relationship with Britney Spears, is the father of her two children. Britney and Kevin gave birth to their second child, Jayden, back in September of 2006. It was only two months after Jayden was born that the two got divorced. Including the two children Kevin Federline has with Britney, he also has four other children with two other women.

In July of last year, Kevin revealed to ET Online that he was overwhelmed with talking about his marriage to Britney Spears and didn’t want to talk about it anymore. He claimed to be open to talking about things people didn’t already know, but he was done rehashing information people already knew.

