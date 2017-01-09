Golden Globes ‘La La Land’ After Party Hosted The Biggest Stars

The La La Land Golden Globes after-party drew in the biggest stars after the 2016 film won big at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

Celebrities gathered at Craig’s in West Hollywood after the Golden Globe Awards to celebrate La La Land winning multiple awards for the film, according to TMZ.

La La Land broke the record for the most Golden Globes won by a movie last night, so there was certainly something to celebrate.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s musical phenomenon led nominations with seven and ended the night winning all seven awards for best picture comedy/musical, lead actor honors for Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, and awards for director, screenplay, song, and score.

Emma Stone looking at Ryan Gosling winning awards : Kate Winslet looking at Leo DiCaprio winning awards pic.twitter.com/arWvNPY2lx — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

Some of those in attendance included Justin Hurwitz, Bob Odenkirk, Susan Kelechi Watson, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Tobey Maguire.

Of course, the film’s star Ryan Gosling made an appearance at the after party. The movie star looked relaxed as he arrived in his white tuxedo with his bow tie undone and his hair tousled.

Justin Hurwitz arrived at Craig’s looking dapper in his navy blue tuxedo and his Golden Globe Award in hand. Hurwitz won an award for original score, according to LA Times.

Toby McGuire showed up to the La La Land after party looking extremely casual in jeans and sneakers.

John Legend, who co-produced and acted in La La Land, arrived at the after party in his tuxedo. Legend was photographed looking enticed by something on his phone. This might have had something to do with the fact that his wife Chrissy Teigen tweeted a picture of him with his name card spelled wrong at the awards show earlier.

People were loving the hilarious way that Teigen responded to her husband’s name being spelled wrong. Perhaps Legend was reading all of the Twitter comments.

Director Damien Chazelle was photographed signing autographs for excited fans outside of Craigs before going into the after party.

Chazelle even let a female fan hold his award while posing for a photograph together.

Damien Chazelle and Emma Stone were caught in a hug as he kissed his girlfriend Olivia Hamilton after he won his Golden Globe for La La Land, according to Daily Mail.

Emma Stone's awkward reaction to her double hug w/ Damien Chazelle was hilarious/reminded me of this: https://t.co/WK2P2hl2tZ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Mww9hEPoaf — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

According to ET, Happy Endings star Adam Pally, Vince Vaughn and his wife Kyla Weber, and Hillary Duff also all made appearances at the La La Land after party.

Despite Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon’s La La Land recreation on the L.A. freeway at the beginning of the awards show last night, the Tonight Show star had his own after party at celebrity hot spot, Delilah.

Fallon’s Golden Globes after party was also a hit. According to ET, celebrities included other A-listers Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky, Jon Hamm, Sarah Paulson, Pierce Brosnan, Jonah Hill, Kate Hudson, Sienna Miller, Zach Braff, Mark Ronson, Christian Slater, Naomi Campbell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]