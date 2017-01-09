Christina Aguilera Smoking Hot In New ‘Maxim’ Photoshoot, Hosts Epic Birthday Party

Christina Aguilera may have just had the best birthday celebration ever, according to Maxim. In addition to making Kylie Jenner dress as Xtina at her birthday bash, the 36-year-old “Dirrty” singer had a super sexy photoshoot for Maxim.

It seems that Christina Aguilera is getting hotter by the year! The singer, who began her professional career as a performer on the Mickey Mouse Club at 13-years-old, celebrated her 36th birthday with a smoking hot photoshoot for the magazine.

Christina Aguilera, who became a worldwide-recognized singer by 2001, was named as Billboard’s Top Female Pop Act in 2003. Aguilera has been compared to the biggest female singers such as Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Britney Spears, but her unique vocal style, as well as her charisma and powerfully sexy presence, always made her stand out from the crowd.

Although it’s been more than 13 years since Christina Aguilera received the prestigious accolade from Billboard, the singer continues topping Billboard charts to this very day. The singer also expanded her TV presence by becoming a coach on The Voice.

So naturally Christina Aguilera can be bossy sometimes. For her 36th birthday bash, which the “Beautiful” singer celebrated on December 18, 2016, she asked her friend Kylie Jenner to show up at the party in the yellow and black bikini top and chaps, which she wore herself during MTV’s TRL Presents: Christina Stripped in New York City, according to Fox News.

Birthday Bae A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 10, 2016 at 10:56pm PST

Jenner is no stranger to wearing Christina Aguilera’s outfits. In fact, for this past Halloween, the reality star dressed up as Aguilera from her famous “Dirrty” music video. And this time, Jenner once again agreed to wear Aguilera’s much-talked about outfit!

Jenner seemed very excited to be wearing Christina Aguilera’s outfit, as she even took to social media to share numerous posts about the occasion. In one of her posts, the model wrote that when Xtina “wants u to dress as Xtina for her bday, you do it!”

And Jenner looked stunning in that costume inspired by Christina Aguilera’s 2002’s “Dirrty” music video. The singer, meanwhile, opted for an extravagant outfit: a red dress and a pink wig. She complemented the look with a multicolored fur coat.

Happy Birthday @xtina !!!!!! ???????????? A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 10, 2016 at 9:57pm PST

Jenner, who was photographed with the birthday girl Christina Aguilera, took some of her friends to join her at the bash, including celebrity private tutor Tiffany Sorya and socialite Jordyn Woods. For some reason, the reality star didn’t come along with her boyfriend, Tyga.

The reason that Christina Aguilera still continues to influence women’s fashion and style is that she has never shied away from revealing as much skin as she likes, according to Vogue.

Over the past two decades, Christina Aguilera has influenced women around the world to wear whatever they want, even if it’s too extravagant or in any way considered to be inappropriate. Aguilera evolved into the sexy, fearless girl in her “Dirrty” music video, but even before her Xtina days, the singer always opted for her own fashion choices.

Even before her “Dirrty” days, Christina Aguilera solidified her presence in the music industry as a girl who opted for bold and genuine style. But it was the 2002 music video that deserved the greatest deal of attention because it served as the singer’s announcement that she was a woman now.

She is Christina Aguilera ✨. pic.twitter.com/SMRTAgVv0E — دانــــه | BritTina (@d362x_) December 30, 2016

And not just any woman, but a woman who isn’t afraid of showing her curves and confidently wearing leather. Even comparing to her pop star competitor, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera has often been considered to be more genuine.

In her “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” music video, which came a year before Christina Aguilera released “Dirrty,” Spears opted for a relatively tame style, which fell short of enabling women to stop being afraid of showing too much skin.

[Featured Image by Abdeljalil Bounhar/AP Images]