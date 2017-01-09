Ryan Gosling Makes His Case For Father And Partner Of The Year, Dedicated His Golden Globe To Eva Mendes’ Brother

Ryan Gosling took home a Golden Globe over the weekend for his part in the hit film, La La Land. The actor won an award in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and proved that he might be the best partner of the year for 2017.

USA Today is reporting that Gosling infused a little comedy into acceptance speech by poking fun at Ryan Reynolds. “This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for (fellow nominee) Ryan Reynolds, but it’s getting out of hand,” Gosling joked. “Ryan, obviously there’s been some kind of mistake, but I’m up here so if you don’t mind? Okay.”

Gosling’s speech turned sincere as he thanked the multitude of people involved in the project. Elle reports that things got especially teary-eyed when he spoke about the sacrifices his partner, Eva Mendes, had to make while he worked on the award-winning movie.

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people,” Gosling shared, “and there’s just no time to thank everyone I just would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.”

Gosling continued: “If she hadn’t had taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you and if I may I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendez.”

Juan Carlos passed away in April. He was 53-years-old.

According to Time, Gosling’s speech made fans swoon over him on social media. Some even compared his talk to his character on The Notebook and praised him for having such a great romance with Mendez.

“That @RyanGosling #GoldenGlobes speech gave me serious ‘Notebook’ feels. #ovaryexplosion,” one fan shared, while another added, “Ryan Gosling’s speech just blew me away. Attractive, smart & so generous to his partner. What a man.”

After winning the award, Gosling made his way backstage where he answered a few more questions. According to E! News, the actor was asked about his romantic comments but kept everything real.

“I’ve had too much champagne to answer that question,” he stated.

Gosling wasn’t the only La La Land star to win an award during the Golden Globes. Variety is reporting the film managed to take home seven golden statues, including the award for Best Picture, and officially holds a new record for the award ceremony. Prior to La La Land’s big night, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Midnight Express each one six globes on a single night.

“This is so insane, I can’t even tell you,” Fred Berger, producer of the movie, shared. “Six years ago when we started working on this movie (it) was an utter fantasy.”

For Gosling, the film had such a big night because of its ability to resonate with people. “The thing that moved me so much about the film is this idea of the importance of pursuing a dream, despite the obstacles…it seems like a very appropriate time for that,” he explained.

Gosling’s co-star, Emma Stone, couldn’t agree more: “I also think there’s something about these two characters and what they’re going through that feels very realistic and very human, even in this fantastical circumstances…I think two people struggling in that way and falling in love, and how it ultimately unfolds, I think is something that everyone can relate to.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]