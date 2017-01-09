WWE News: Honorary WWE Superstar Dies After Long Battle With Cancer

WWE has always taken care of many superstars throughout their lives, even after they are no longer on the active roster. That includes many people associated with the company that may never have a single match or even work in the offices. Young Elijah Mainville, better known as Drax Shadow in the WWE world, was made an honorary WWE superstar back in 2015, and unfortunately, he has now lost his battle with cancer.

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Drax Shadow passed away at the age of 9 after a six-year battle with cancer. He suffered from a type of cancer known as neuroblastoma, which forms in the nerve cells of an embryo or fetus.

Mainville was officially diagnosed with cancer in November of 2010 when he was a mere 3-and-a-half-years-old. His parents revealed the news on Facebook early on Monday morning after he passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday evening.

“We are hurt, and devastated! Good Bye Drax Shadow! We will miss you dearly! Go find Connor your wrestling buddy and give him a huge hug!”

The wrestling buddy that his family is speaking of is young Connor “The Crusher” Michalek, who died back in 2014 due to cancer of the spine and brain. He was such a huge inspiration to so many in WWE that he was posthumously elected into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and received the first-ever “Warrior Award,” which is named after The Ultimate Warrior.

Following Monday Night Raw in August of 2015, a special ceremony was held to “sign” Elijah Mainville to the WWE main roster. He took on the persona of Drax Shadow and was joined in the ring by his favorite superstar Stardust aka Cody Rhodes. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in the ring as well to present him with a WWE contract.

Not long after news came about that Mainville had died, Cody jumped on Twitter to honor his late friend.

2007-2017 Thank-you Elijah. You taught me bravery. (I know there’s a certain cowboy waiting for you in the sky…) pic.twitter.com/1u86qjSWNp — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 9, 2017

As the morning went on, more and more superstars began tweeting their memories of Elijah and their condolences to his family. WWE Universal Champion even tweeted the GoFundMe page that could help Elijah’s family with medical and other expenses with which they have to deal.

Drax Shadow is the best. If you can help Elijah’s family during this incredibly difficult time, please do. Thanks.https://t.co/wu1dzH7UQv — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 8, 2017

Cody Rhodes interacted with Drax Shadow a lot during his time in WWE, and he likely continued to do that after he parted ways with the company. Rhodes/Stardust was far from one of the only superstars to spend time with and enjoy the company of Elijah Mainville as shown by a tweet sent out by Monday Night Raw superstar Bayley.

WWE works closely with numerous children’s causes, especially cancer research. They even formed a cause called Connor’s Cure, which was created after Connor Michalek lost his life at 8-years-old in 2014. Millions of dollars have been raised in support of cancer research, and they are continuing to receive more all the time in hopes of finding a cure.

Elijah Mainville loved life and loved WWE more than anything in his short amount of time on this earth. When WWE officially signed him and made him an honorary member of the company, he took on the persona of Drax Shadow and had fulfilled a dream that he always hoped would come true. As superstars mourn his passing due to cancer, they are going to make sure that his legend always lives on.

[Featured Image by WWE]