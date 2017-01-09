Lisa Rinna ‘RHOBH’ Drama: Did Dorit And PK’s Behavior Change Her Feelings About Them?

Lisa Rinna is known for speaking her mind on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and this has gotten her into trouble over the past couple of years. Lisa was the one who talked about Yolanda Foster’s illness last year, and she was the one who brought the entire Munchausen’s debate onto the show.

While Lisa admitted she was wrong in bringing this theory into the light, it sounds like she’s still saying and doing things that people don’t agree with. When this season began, Lisa revealed that she had recently lost her father and his death changed quite a bit for her. She no longer wanted to focus on the petty drama, but based on what went down during Dorit Kemsley’s dinner party, it sounds like drama comes to her.

According to a new tweet, Lisa Rinna is now revealing that people will experience some moments in life that will completely rattle them. These will be painful moments that will change the way people see their lives, their worlds and even people around them. It sounds like Rinna is talking about losing her father, but she could be referring to the things that have occurred between herself and newcomer, Dorit Kemsley.

The @lisarinna is coming on #juicyscoop tomorrow so tell me your questions, thoughts, subjects you’d like discussed here. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/tVHDGOg6SQ — HEATHER McDONALD (@HeatherMcDonald) January 5, 2017

“There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, kinder. But don’t you go and become someone that you’re not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving,” read a quote that Lisa Rinna recently shared on Twitter without saying much about it.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna was invited to Dorit’s home for a dinner party. During the dinner, Eileen Davidson’s name came up and Dorit and her husband PK felt that Eileen had been unfair last year when she decided to withhold the news that her mother had passed away just days prior to filming the reunion special last year.

Rinna understood why Eileen didn’t share the news, as she wanted to deal with the news first and then not bring it up at the reunion so her co-stars would treat her differently. And when this news came up, Rinna was surprised to hear how critical her new co-stars were of Eileen, especially since she herself had been in that situation herself.

#RHOBH Dorit Kemsley Is Over Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna “Analyzing” Her Every Thought! https://t.co/modqmLk9SU pic.twitter.com/LwlnWqvwBh — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 6, 2017

“I graciously accepted, wanting to get to know both Dorit and PK better. However, if I didn’t know better, I could have sworn that instead of being invited to a dinner party, I was actually at a BBQ, and I was the one being grilled! I found the conversation I was engaged in with PK and Dorit to be rather surprising. I don’t believe anyone can ever tell you how you should feel or how you should grieve. Unless they have walked in your shoes, they have no idea what it’s like to lose a parent. Your process is your process, and no one can take that away from you or tell you how you should feel or act. No one,” Lisa Rinna wrote in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Of course, Rinna’s quote on Twitter was rather vague, so it could have been referring to all kinds of things, but it sounds like she’s sending a clear message; she’s going to stay strong no matter what people throw at her on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

What do you think of Lisa Rinna’s quote? Do you think she’s talking about losing her father when she’s referring to a life-changing moment, or do you think she’s referring to her co-stars and the possible drama that’s to come on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

