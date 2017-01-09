G-Dragon ‘Kissing” Dara: ‘DARAGON’ Shippers Go Crazy With Relationship Rumors, YG Entertainment Responds On BIGBANG And 2NE1 K-Pop Idols’ Activity

It hasn’t even been two weeks into 2017 yet and there seems to be more relationship rumors among Hallyu stars than in the last. Last week, rumors of Joy of Red Velvet and V of BTS dating circulated the internet over the ridiculous notion of V “intensely starring” at Joy. Though many K-pop fans argued if or if not V was indeed “intensely starring” at Joy, most agree he was starring at the master of ceremonies (MC) given the fact both of their respective K-pop acts were participating at the 2016 MBC Music Festival.

Now another relationship rumor is spreading across the internet like wildfire and the Hallyu star in the center of it all is a K-pop idol well known for relationship rumors: G-Dragon. The leader of Big Bang has been rumored to be in a relationship with models and other K-pop idols. The one relationship most Hallyu fans, especially K-pop fans who are V.I.P. (fan club of Big Bang), know of is with Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara. The rumors of the couple allegedly being on-and-off again solidified only after rumors of their final breakup. There was no time in their relationship did G-Dragon or Mizuhara make it official. As for another rumored relationship, G-Dragon is often shipped with Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation. Even after both YG Entertainment and SM Entertainment stated otherwise, the K-pop idols’ activity on Instagram was “way too similar” to the point K-pop fans think there is something between them.

This time, the rumors link G-Dragon with Dara of 2NE1. A video of G-Dragon “kissing” Dara has caused “Daragon” shippers to go crazy with relationship rumors. Because the rumors have spread so quickly in such a short amount of time, YG Entertainment — the label and agency both G-Dragon and Dara are signed under — came forward with an official statement.

As mentioned above, a recent video on the internet, especially on social media, has caused many “Daragon” shippers to think G-Dragon and Dara are in a relationship. According to AllKpop, a fan video recorded G-Dragon protecting a girl who looked a lot like Dara from the crowd after his performance as a part of Big Bang on 0.To.10 Finale In Seoul. He was hugging her tightly to himself and at one moment, he may have kissed her. Reportedly, the girl was indeed Dara as revealed by representatives representing the K-pop idols and YG Entertainment. Apparently, everything was done for a joke, as reported by Soompi.

“G-Dragon suggested to Sandara Park that they have their photos taken in that pose as a joke, and photos were taken. It was a joke that turned into a dating rumor.”

OG YG FAMILY 20년 전에 시작은 이랬었지 This is how it all began 20years ago A photo posted by Sean Ro (@jinusean3000) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:03am PST

나는 성덕이다 … ㅠㅠ #생각해보니#형들이랑#우리랑만#찍은사진#처음 A photo posted by KANGSEUNGYOON (@w_n_r00) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:41am PST

It should also be reported that Dara wasn’t the only YG Entertainment labelmate in attendance at the concert. Hip-hop duo Jinusean, members of Winner, and even “Papa YG” himself Yang Hyun Suk were in attendance. And if a YG Family artist could not make it to the concert, most of them sent garlands with witty messages to demonstrate their love and support for the most popular K-pop act in YG Entertainment presently.

G-Dragon and Dara rumored to be in a relationship is nothing new. “Daragon” shippers have been thinking the two were together for the longest time, probably longer than G-Dragon and CL shippers. And just like any ship fan, “Daragon” shippers will find the most minute reasons on why G-Dragon and Dara in a relationship is real. Just a couple of years ago, many thought the two were dating just because they had the same hair color, a ridiculous notion to base a relationship on.

In the end, “Daragon” shippers are going to believe what they want to believe and to be frank, it is a-okay to ship couples together. That is just one of the things that makes a fandom, well, a fandom.

On a professional note, G-Dragon is currently busy with post-release promotions and concerts for the release of MADE: The Full Album last month through Big Bang. Dara is preparing to say goodbye to Blackjacks as a member of 2NE1 when they perform their swan song “Good Bye” later this month.

[Featured Image by YG Entertainment]