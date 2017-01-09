WWE Rumors: Raw’s Braun Strowman Getting A Monster Push — Could He Win The Royal Rumble?

WWE rumors for Raw making the rounds indicate that Braun Strowman may actually be in line to win this year’s Royal Rumble battle royal, giving him the opportunity to challenge for WWE Raw’s Universal title at this year’s WrestleMania in Orlando.

Braun, who has been slowly building momentum in recent weeks on WWE Raw with dominant wins over Sami Zayne and others, would presumably be paired off against WWE’s resident “Big Dog,” in Roman Reigns, were the WWE Raw rumors to prove true.

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman face off in 2016 Royal Rumble Match: https://t.co/GNBSsJl4OB via @YouTube — The Rude Boy (@IamtheZya) January 9, 2017

Reigns would likely win Raw’s Universal title during his one-on-one match against Kevin Owens, also at the Royal Rumble show.

Presumably, WWE is excited about this matchup because it would allow Roman to be in an underdog role in a rare “David versus Goliath” matchup that could help the fans more get behind Reigns as a top act on WWE Raw.

Reigns, who is 6’3″ and 265 pounds, has struggled to be accepted by large portions of the fans.

The writing, of course, has long been on the wall for the 6’8″, 385-pound Strowman.

A few weeks ago, the Inquisitr reported WWE rumors that Raw’s Braun has greatly impressed WWE officials with the improvements he has made in the ring over the past year, as well as with how physically intimidating Strowman actually looks each time he steps into a WWE ring.

Strowman could be in line for a “monster” push by WWE officials.

“Word is that Vince McMahon is still mostly interested in matches at WrestleMania where a face has to face a monster heel on the show,” reported the Inquisitr. “This could be a way to get Roman Reigns more cheers as he is sent to face the unstoppable Braun Strowman. It also might help since Braun Strowman is one of the few WWE stars bigger than Reigns, making Roman at least look like an underdog.”

With all of the momentum he has accumulated in recent months, Strowman would no doubt be seen by many fans as a huge obstacle in a Roman Reigns title run.

Nobody, of course, needs WWE Raw rumors and speculation to know that Braun Strowman has been positioned by WWE as a monster on WWE Raw since the company’s draft lottery this past July, tearing through opponents for months while facing few legitimate challenges.

Thus, fans of WWE Raw have been left wondering exactly “What is next?” for Strowman.

Then came the historic staredown on last week’s episode of WWE Raw. With fans soaking in the breathtaking view of Roman Reigns and former WCW and WWE World Champion Bill Goldberg getting in one another’s face — and seemingly salivating at the thought of a fantasy matchup between the two — Braun Strowman arrived to crash the party.

Strowman seemed to give credence to the WWE rumors of a Raw brand WrestleMania match with Reigns when he strolled down to the ring during this standoff and stared both men down in his usual, un-intimidated manner as he towered over both of the fan favorites. After a brief nod to one another, Reigns and Goldberg would simultaneously spear Braun off of his massive feet to the delight of the audience watching.

Now, with the Royal Rumble event quickly approaching on the calendar for WWE, Raw rumors indicate that this brief interaction between Roman and Braun could serve as the impetus for one of WrestleMania’s biggest matches this year.

It would all have to go down, obviously, at this year’s Royal Rumble match. Strowman, while obviously physically qualified, does lack the connection with the WWE audience that a lot of peers — men such as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, and, presumably, The Undertaker — have.

For WWE Raw, rumors are only as strong as what one could conceive actually happening.

In spite of Braun Strowman’s relative inexperience headed into the WWE pay-per-view, WWE has done a fine job in promoting him as a unique monster in the ring. Plus, WWE has a long history of standing by its own ideas regardless of how its fans might perceive them. Just ask Reigns, Batista, and Daniel Bryan.

Above all else, what is known is that WWE’s Royal Rumble winners have a long history of using the battle royal to make huge waves in the wrestling industry. In that regard, Braun Strowman might just be exactly where he needs to be.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]