Orlando Police Officer Killed: Manhunt Underway For Murder Suspect Of Pregnant Woman [Breaking]

Early Monday, an Orlando police officer was shot and killed during an encounter with a murder suspect.

According to a live CNN report, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded after an emergency call was placed about a suspicious vehicle. Master Sergeant Debra Clayton died when Markeith Loyd reportedly shot and killed her at a local Walmart store on John Young Parkway.

James Herman is listed as a witness to the fatal encounter in the store’s parking lot. He described the moment Sgt. Clayton and Loyd met and shots were fired. Herman said the man fled and continued shooting.

“He walked by me, had a security vest and everything. I was walking down the sidewalk, right past the officer, and I heard her tell him to stop, or whatever, and he shot her. He shot her down.”

Loyd is a suspect in an unrelated murder of a pregnant woman. Florida law enforcement officials have been searching for him for weeks. A large-scale manhunt is underway to apprehend the man who is considered “armed and dangerous.”

The OPD released a tweet of condolences about the fatal shooting of the Orlando police officer. A picture was attached that showed a flag-draped coffin.

“The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.”

Sheriff Jerry Demings, who said he knew the fallen female officer; he hired her when he was chief of the Orlando Police Department, he also lost one of his officers in the line of duty. Apparently, the young deputy responding to the shooting of the sergeant was struck and killed by a motorist.

This story is developing.