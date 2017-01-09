Angelina Jolie Criticized By Brad Pitt For Revealing Sensitive Information About Their Children

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce was one of the most high-profile divorces of 2016. Angelina Jolie and her celebrity husband were considered a perfect couple by their fans, so it comes as little surprise that their separation shocked their fans and other celebrities.

Pitt allegedly began romancing Angelina Jolie while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston, and he later ended his first marriage to be with Jolie. Angelina and Brad had six children, three of whom were adopted by the celebrity couple. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt married in 2014 in a private ceremony, but difference soon arose between the couple reportedly due to differing parenting styles.

Angelina Jolie makes a shocking claim about Brad Pitt as divorce gets brutal. https://t.co/HZoxOSniS0 pic.twitter.com/iLmA1OA7U7 — TheLADbible (@TheLadBible) January 9, 2017

Rumors have abounded since the split was announcing, including the rumor that Pitt was allegedly involved in a romantic affair with Marion Cotillard, the French actress who was his co-star in Allied. Even though the actress has dismissed the rumors surrounding the affair, other rumors have surfaced that Angelina Jolie was upset because of her husband’s allegedly violent behavior on a flight in which the couple was traveling with their children from France to the United States.

More specifically, Brad Pitt reportedly had an in-flight argument with Maddox, the couple’s eldest, and the Moneyball actor physically assaulted Maddox during the altercation. Pitt’s violent behavior reportedly prompted Angelina Jolie to take the extreme step of filing for divorce. As per Government rules, any altercation in mid-air needs the intervention of the FBI, who conducted a preliminary investigation, the reports of which are currently with the legal authorities.

Moreover, the incident prompted the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services to look into the matter.

Currently, Angelina Jolie and Pitt are squabbling with each other over their children’s custody. Brad Pitt wishes to share joint custody with Angelina Jolie, while the Salt actress is reportedly attempting to prohibit Pitt from having custody of the children, due to her fears that he will not prove to be a good father. Pitt’s legal team has stated that Angelina Jolie is blowing things out of proportion as the in-flight altercation was a mere child-parent agreement and Brad was never physically abusive.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne and Mariane Pearl (played by Angelina in the movie "A Mighty Heart"). pic.twitter.com/reN6EcrOEs — Angelina Jolie (@joliestweet) January 3, 2017

Even though the FBI has cleared Brad Pitt of any criminal charges, the Legends of the Fall actor had requested the FBI report to be kept confidential and sealed during the divorce proceedings. Pitt’s team believes that the report might harm the interests of the couple’s children if it is made public because it contains the names of the children’s doctors and therapists. According to the New York Daily News, Pitt’s legal documents have clearly requested the authorities to shield the children by excluding sensitive information from the public records.

“[Jolie] exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals. No self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record, or she has other motives.”

Angelina Jolie has given her consent to keep the documents confidential, but her legal team has criticized Pitt for harming the children by his aggressive behavior. According to People magazine, an inside source has revealed that the allegedly abusive behavior towards Maddox was bound to have an adverse impact on the children for a long time to come.

“They keep pointing to him being cleared. While his behavior didn’t amount to anything criminal, that doesn’t mean he didn’t do anything wrong. The kids are traumatized. The mom has been protecting the kids by not revealing what really happened on that plane.”

???? Angelina Jolie and the kids were seen in Colorado! pic.twitter.com/iT3iAeR7RH — Angelina Jolie (@joliestweet) January 3, 2017

The source has further revealed that Angelina Jolie’s primary interest lies in protecting her children’s health and wellbeing. Laura Wasser, Jolie’s lawyer, believes that Pitt will make every attempt to maintain the secrecy of the investigations made by FBI and the Department of Children and Family Services because the contents of the report could very well tarnish his public image. According to Hollywood Life, Wasser spoke about how the FBI report has proved frightening for the Inglourious Basterds actor.

“[He’s] terrified that the public will learn the truth [if the documents aren’t sealed]. There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations.”

[Featured Image by Victor Malafronte/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]