‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Could Fans See Familiar Faces From Pine Valley Or Llanview Arrive In Port Charles?

General Hospital fans have been excited since it was announced that ABC regained the rights to All My Children and One Life to Live after they were previously given to another company. The shows were canceled and left ABC to try and make it with an online version of each. General Hospital spoilers are now dropping hints that things could get crowded in Port Charles if the network executives take what the fans want into consideration.

When the shows were first canceled, General Hospital brought over four character from One Life to Live, only keeping three of them long-term. Starr Manning (Kristen Alderson), Todd Manning (Roger Howarth), Blair Kramer (Kassie DePaiva), and John McBain (Michael Easton) crossed over from Llanview to Port Charles. Starr and Todd remained on the show until a lawsuit was brought against ABC and the characters had to be written off. Alderson, Easton, and Howarth were kept on board and returned as completely new characters.

In honor of this week’s #TnB reunion, we dedicate this #FlashbackFriday to Todd and Blair's wedding! Could we be hearing wedding bells again soon?! #OLTL45 #OneLifeToLive #TOLN #Soaps A photo posted by One Life to Live (@onelifetolive) on Jul 26, 2013 at 9:15am PDT

According to Soap Opera Digest, General Hospital fans may see familiar faces from the now-defunct soaps. Nathan Varni spoke out about how they are elated to have the rights back to All My Children and One Life to Live. There was also mention that General Hospital is written months in advance so writing in some of the fan-favorites from either show would take some time to get done. Fans are freaking out about the potential of adding people to Port Charles, some in a good way and others in a bad. Since ABC has the rights to the shows now, many fans are hoping they will get a team of writers to bring back both shows and have ABC pick them up for their daytime line-up once again.

Many viewers came to General Hospital when All My Children and One Life to Live were canceled. Some watched all three soaps and each show had a fan base but several viewers moved to the only ABC soap left on the air. The incorporation of new characters may see General Hospital writers face backlash. There are several unhappy fans right now because their favorite characters aren’t used enough while new ones have been added. It may take a lot of effort to work in some familiar faces from Llanview and Pine Valley.

#ThrowbackThursday! #Nineties @cadymcclain with @finolahughes and @kellyripa! #AMC #AllMyChildren #90s A photo posted by All My Children (@allmychildren) on Mar 28, 2013 at 10:48am PDT

There have been several actors from the canceled shows who have moved on to other soaps besides General Hospital. It could be hard to pull the actors who fans want to see back to the soap world if they have moved on. Rebecca Budig was a fan-favorite on All My Children and now she is locked into a contract with General Hospital as Hayden. She is opposite Micheal Easton and many fans are happy with where she is at. There have been no comments about who the ABC executives would want to bring to Port Charles, but the list will be interesting if it goes that far.

Right now, things are still be addressed between the ABC executives and the General Hospital writers. There is a possibility familiar faces will wind up in Port Charles from Llanview and Pine Valley, but it is unlikely at this point. Many fans are hoping that One Life to Live and All My Children will be brought back entirely without having to pick and choose which characters are resurrected from the dead. The story lines that left fans hanging when the shows went off the air would be a great starting point, especially when the gunshot closing out All My Children. If General Hospital spoilers are right and there are new people on their way to Port Charles, it could cause a lot of chaos and hurt the ratings if it isn’t done right and with the viewer support needed.

