TV Tonight: ‘The Celebrity Apprentice,’ ‘The Odd Couple’ Reboot, And ‘Big Fan’ Debuts

We understand, completely, if you’re still recovering from the Golden Globes last night, and are all tapped out on TV tonight. However, if you’re in the market for some great shows, and some quality entertainment, you might want to check out some of the prime selections listed, below, for some good TV tonight.

Trump trashes Arnold Schwarzenegger for failing to match ratings he received as host of "The Celebrity Apprentice" https://t.co/L7ep02DgGY pic.twitter.com/32tFlRDoW4 — CNN (@CNN) January 6, 2017

First up, of course, is the much-contested new Celebrity Apprentice, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the host. Despite getting excoriated by President-elect Trump, The Celebrity Apprentice is still showing to have successful ratings, and may be worth tuning in to if you’re watching TV tonight. According to The Morning Call, we can expect to see Carson Kressley, formerly of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, in the boardroom tonight, where the remaining 14 contestants will be required to produce viral videos for a grape juice company. Kressley said that, despite The Arnold’s “tough guy” persona — he even requires people to call him “The Governor” in his presence — he found the former action star to be “adorable…cuddly, even.”

Oscar and Charlotte take things to the next level in Monday's new episode of #TheOddCouple! Catch up this weekend: https://t.co/nQTiS1DBMr pic.twitter.com/XMc47fRZYb — The Odd Couple (@TheOddCoupleCBS) January 6, 2017

Another good piece of TV tonight can be found on CBS when a reboot of The Odd Couple airs at 9:30 p.m. EST. The show, created by Matthew Perry — who also stars as Oscar Madison, opposite Thomas Lennon’s Felix Unger — is, of course, a re-tooling of the Neil Simon play that debuted in 1965 that, subsequently, went on to be a TV staple in the late 1960s and early 1970s, with the late Jack Lemmon and Tony Randall starring as Oscar Madison and Felix Unger, respectively. In this reboot, Perry’s Oscar and Lennon’s Felix have marriages that are falling apart and, in an effort to get it together, they begin rooming together. Oscar, of course, is a lovable slob, and Felix is a persnickety neat-freak (who may, or may not, be suffering from OCD), so of course, wacky hijinx ensue.

According to USA Today, in tonight’s episode, Busy Phillips will be starring as a one-night stand that Felix takes home from the bar in a vain attempt to find true love. In this regard, according to the outlet, this makes this version of The Odd Couple “much more explicit” than its previous outings.

Finally, sports fans will definitely want to tune in to ABC TV tonight as Andy Richter hosts Big Fan, a show where sports fans compete against one another to test their knowledge of different sports to take home various prizes. Based on the Who Knows? segments on Jimmy Kimmel Live, according to The Green Bay Press Gazette, this week’s guest will be Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers.

“Rodgers, Matthew McConaughey, Kim Kardashian West and Kristen Bell each get their own half-hour episode of “Big Fan,” in which three super fans compete against each other, and ultimately, their idol, to see who knows the most about the celebrity. Andy Richter hosts. It’s based on the Who Knows…?” segments on Kimmel’s late-night talk show that have humorously pitted such celebs as Katy Perry and Ozzy Osbourne against their fans — only to have the stars lose.”

It should be interesting to see if Aaron Rodgers loses tonight, or if he knows more than his super-fans.

What will you be watching on TV tonight? Will you be checking out any of the shows?

Leave your thoughts about the lineup on TV tonight in the comments below.

[Featured Image by CBS]