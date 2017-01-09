‘Flip Or Flop’ Scandal: Tarek And Christina El Moussa Blasted For Success Seminar Absence

Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa are under fire for their alleged absence during a series of recent house-flipping seminars.

According to a new report, the Federal Trade Commission has received over 40 complaints regarding Zurixx’s Success Path Education program over the past five years, and Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been named in six of those complaints.

On January 9, Radar Online revealed that the HGTV stars teamed up with Zurixx to produce a 3-day seminar in which information on how to flip houses would be given. Although Tarek and Christina El Moussa never officially confirmed whether or not they would be in attendance during each of the seminars, fans claimed that the advertisements for the event insinuated that they would be there.

In the weeks since the complaints were received, the company’s website updated their event to confirm that Tarek and Christina El Moussa are not guaranteed to be a part of the seminars.

“Tarek, Christina, or one of their team members will attend each event. Exactly who will attend each event varies,” the updated post read. “Running their successful house-flipping business, coaching and mentoring Success Path students, filming their tv show, and a strong commitment to their young family means that, unfortunately, Tarek and Christina are unable to make it to every event. They are proud to partner with trusted real estate experts who teach Success Path strategies on their behalf.”

As Radar Online explained to readers, the company’s initial seminar is free of charge to sign up for, but according to the complaints, participants were allegedly forced to purchase more seminars for $1,997 and later upsold to the “Diamond Enrollment” package, which cost $41,297.

In one particular complaint, a customer claimed to have been told that they should apply for additional credit cards and increase their current limits on other cards. However, after discussing the idea with their financial advisor, they were persuaded against the idea. Then, when they reportedly asked for a refund, they were allegedly turned down.

Another customer reportedly said that they were also advised to take advances on their credit — and after she and her husband had acquired over $100,000 for the class, they ended up in over $90,000 in credit card debt. The woman also reportedly claimed she was applauded for the decision she made, but once she and her husband needed help, she was allegedly left with no assistance.

“An additional participant echoed the same problems, and requested a refund. Another claimed they weren’t able to get a refund once they realized they didn’t want to participate anymore,” Radar Online revealed.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa confirmed their separation in December of last year but have been living apart since last May.

“We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life,” the couple said in a statement to People Magazine. “We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward.”

“We plan to continue our professional life together by being professional, by doing our jobs well, by being prepared and by working hard,” the couple continued.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been married since 2009 and share two children together, daughter Taylor Reese and son Brayden James.

“The most difficult part of the decision to separate was the kids. We want the best for them, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that.”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have continued to film with HGTV and will release a book, Flip Your Life, in March.

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7 on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]