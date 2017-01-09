‘Days Of Our Lives’ Canceled? Megyn Kelly’s New NBC Show Threatens Popular Soap

Is Days Of Our Lives going to be canceled? According to reports, the long-running soap opera is in danger of cancellation as Megyn Kelly’s new NBC talk show is in need of a timeslot. According to People Magazine, some cast members have already been told that the year 2017 might see the last of Days Of Our Lives.

“Basically, we’ve heard that there won’t be a Days in 2018,” said a source associated with the soap. The show airs from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on weekdays and it is believed that this timeslot is prime real estate for Megyn Kelly, who recently announced her departure from Fox News. Kelly inked a deal with NBC, but her new show — and the time it will air — hasn’t yet been announced.

If Days Of Our Lives is canceled, it wouldn’t be the first time that a network did something drastic to accommodate a show of a different kind. In years past, many networks have actually canceled popular soap operas or moved them to different times to make room for something (or someone) new.

“ABC famously canceled long-running soaps All My Children and One Life to Live in 2011 to make way for daytime talk shows The Chew and the short-lived The Revolution. ABC also moved General Hospital from its longstanding time slot in 2012 to pave the way for Katie Couric’s daytime talk show, Katie, which ended in 2014. CBS [canceled] the long-running Guiding Light and replaced it with the more budget-friendly Let’s Make A Deal reboot.”

Rumors that Days Of Our Lives will be canceled after this year have been abundant over the past few days. NBC hasn’t said too much, but it has been confirmed that The Today Show (which airs each and every morning on the network) will not be affected by the addition of Megyn Kelly. That leaves very little room for NBC and the network will undoubtedly be forced to shake things up in one way or another.

“Nobody knows when Megyn starts. She is still under contract at Fox until July, then she has a six-month non-compete [clause]. Nobody knows what she is going to be doing. There is so much that has to still be arranged. It’s definitely not like she’s starting on the Today show Monday morning,” shared a source.

If Days Of Our Lives is canceled, Megyn Kelly will more than likely be getting her own show. The thing is, NBC hasn’t put Kelly’s new gig into concrete just yet. According to People Magazine, Megyn Kelly was offered a few different options, but no decisions have been made.

“NBC News chairman Andrew Lack has offered the journalist three new gigs at the network, including a chance to host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and a role taking part in the network’s special political programming and other big event coverage.”

Days Of Our Lives is currently in its 52nd season. Fans of the soap have been tuning in for decades and many are completely invested in the story lines and the characters. Seeing this long-running show go off the air would be super unfortunate and fans would be very upset. Despite the rumors, however, NBC has made no such announcements just yet. Although it doesn’t look good for the soap based on what those close to the show have said, fans are hopeful that NBC will keep Days Of Our Lives on air in 2018 — and beyond.

Do you think that Days Of Our Lives will be canceled?

[Featured Image by Cooper Neill/Getty Images]