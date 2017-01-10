Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Heat ‘Mission Impossible’ Romance: What Caused Tom Cruise Split?

For the past few years, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have successfully avoided occasions where their romance could be captured by a flock of fast-acting paparazzi. But despite the lack of photos, Jamie and Katie have increasingly been observed heating up their relationship with daring dates. Most recently, Foxx and Holmes were spotted saying farewell to 2016 and greeting 2017 with love.

Katie and Jamie rang in the New Year in Miami. The actress and Foxx were seen at a romantic dinner, and spent part of their holiday love voyage at Soho House Miami, according to In Touch Weekly.

Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, who has one child with him (Suri), was spotted with Jamie holding hands as they walked by a pool after midnight, according to an observer cited by the publication, which also cited sources describing their romance.

“They’re very serious.”

Foxx and Holmes began their romantic relationship in 2013, but at one point last year, they were reported to have broken up.

“Jamie wants to continue to act like the carefree guy he is in public. Eventually, the question had to come about whether he was committed enough to the relationship,” said one of the insiders.

Katie has denied rumors that they actually are so committed to the romance that they’re secretly married, with both she and Foxx seen with jewelry on their left ring fingers. However, multiple sources have confirmed to In Touch that they are dating.

“Katie and Jamie have been dating for a while,” said one insider.

“They’re very Mission: Impossible about their romance.”

However, there are no reports of Holmes being involved in Foxx’s recent reported attack. Us Weekly noted that Jamie turned to Instagram to clarify a video that shows the attack inside Los Angeles restaurant Catch.

Foxx and pals reportedly were dining when another diner came to their table to say that they were too loud. Us cited observers who revealed that the situation got “violent,” with Jamie reportedly “caught in the middle.”

Foxx subsequently told his followers in his Instagram account that he was “trying” to keep my eye on things,” noting that everyone was “good” during his explanation.

“We don’t want no violence. We don’t want to get hurt,” added Jamie.

But when it comes to emotional pain, could what caused Holmes to split from former husband Tom Cruise also cause this romance to crumble? Not according to the Daily Mail, which reported that Katie split from Tom “because she feared she would end up like Nicole Kidman – with a daughter who Scientology turned against her.”

The publication described Holmes’ and Cruise’s six-year marriage as “doomed” after church members allegedly moved into their home in Los Angeles in order to “cater to Cruise’s every whim.” The Daily Mail, citing an interview with Ron Miscavige, the father of church leader David Miscavige, also alleged that the close proximity of the church members resulted in concerns for Katie to the point of endangering her marriage to Tom.

“Holmes… [began] fearing that daughter Suri could end up cutting off all contact with her under Scientology’s ‘disconnection’ policy.”

Ron Miscavige described that policy as “toxic,” claiming that it “ruins lives,” and that ultimately allegedly caused the actress’ breakup from Tom.

“Katie just didn’t want that to happen so she left,” added Ron.

Scientology also is allegedly linked to Cruise’s not seeing his daughter Suri for more than three years, according to the International Business Times, which cited a source describing the alleged estrangement between dad and daughter.

“[Tom Cruise] hasn’t celebrated Thanksgiving or Christmas with [Suri in person] since she was 6.”

The insider also claimed that the Mission Impossible actor does not “talk about those days with Suri much anymore,” and that instead of spending the holidays with his youngest child, Cruise was planning to spend some time with his son Connor at the Scientology headquarters in Clearwater.

Noting that the ongoing “estrangement” between Tom and his youngest child has caused speculation “that the Church of Scientology is responsible for it,” the publication also reported that Cruise supposedly has to “shun all contacts with Holmes” as well. The reported lack of contact follows the actress’ and her daughter’s return to the Catholic Church after Holmes’ and Cruise’s divorce.

However, in a formal statement, the Church of Scientology denied those allegations about Tom and his relationship with his youngest child and ex-wife.

“Scientologists often have family members and friends who are not Scientologists and who may practice another faith or no faith at all.”

The Church of Scientology also stated that it does not “comment on individual parishioners’ lives,” but Scientologists “respect the faith of others, associate with and befriend members of every religion.” Moreover, the statement denied cutting ties due to religion.

“Scientologists do not cut ties with non-Scientologist friends or family members because they have chosen another religion,” added the statement.

