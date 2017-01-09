‘The Voice’ Rumors: Is Christina Aguilera Returning To Replace Blake Shelton Or Adam Levine?

Christina Aguilera has been a long-time coach on The Voice after starting the show as one of the original coaches back in 2011, but could she now be considering a big return?

Rumors have been swirling over the past few weeks that Christina could potentially be returning to The Voice for Season 13 after last appearing on the show for Season 10, sparking serious speculation about her potentially heading back to the NBC singing show across social media.

Aguilera fan account @AguileraOnline hinted that Christina could be back on the series in the second half of 2017, citing an article from Latin Times that claimed both Aguilera and former American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez were in the running as potential new coaches ahead of Season 13.

“Rumor has it [Jennifer] is in talks to join [Christina] as the 2nd female coach on the 13th season of [The Voice]. What do you guys think?” the Aguilera fan account tweeted out amid the Voice coaching rumors on January 5 alongside the hashtag #TheVoice.

The rumors sparked mixed reactions among The Voice fans, with some urging Aguilera to return after sitting out what will be two seasons, while others urged Christina to pass up the opportunity to return for at least another season in order to work on her music.

“That would be amazing,” @Vdrstar tweeted in reply to the latest round of Voice rumors suggesting Aguilera could be back, while Christina fan @dolly131 tweeted out, “[I] always love it when our girl [Christina] is on The Voice as a coach.”

However, other fans didn’t appear to be so convinced that returning to The Voice would be such a great idea for Aguilera, who has not released an album since she dropped Lotus in 2012.

“If she does go back to the voice – I am so over her! She doesn’t care about her singing career anymore!” @chibikuma83 tweeted out of Christina possibly heading back to The Voice, and Aguilera fan @macsdegraw wrote on the social media site, “Just NO! I am mad! [Christina] better release and promote her new album.”

But while the latest rumor has sparked mixed reactions from Christina Aguilera’s fans, if Aguilera does find her way back to The Voice, sources have been suggesting in recent months that she may replace long-time coach Blake Shelton.

The rumor that Christina could return in the place of Blake first hit the headlines last year after sources claimed there was a possibility Shelton could sit out Season 13 after appearing on every single season of the NBC series so far, meaning he may not be sitting alongside Miley Cyrus, who is already confirmed to return or Aguilera should she head back to the series.

Twitter users speculated last year that the coaching line-up for Season 13 may have already leaked, despite Season 12 still being yet to premiere on NBC, claiming that rumors were suggesting that Miley could be joined by Christina, Adam [Levine], and fellow returning Voice coach Pharrell Williams.

The rumored Voice line-up has not yet been confirmed, and NBC has not commented on the rampant online speculation over Season 13. However, Radar Online also alleged last year that both Adam and Blake could potentially sit out the upcoming season, which is set to premiere in the second half of 2017, due to an alleged feud with Miley Cyrus.

The site claimed prior to reports Aguilera could be back that Adam and Blake supposedly haven’t been getting along with Cyrus on Season 12 of The Voice and could potentially both depart their revolving chairs alongside Gwen Stefani, who will also be returning to the show in the first half of 2017.

“Both Adam and Blake feel that they have run their course as judges,” a source said, claiming that the duo are supposedly “highly considering” sitting out Season 12, meaning there could be multiple chairs left open to potentially be taken over by Christina Aguilera and/or Jennifer Lopez.

Would you like to see Christina Aguilera back on The Voice after two seasons away?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]