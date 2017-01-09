Ben Affleck Spotted With a Mystery Blonde, Has He Finally Called It Quits With Jennifer Garner For Good?

Ben Affleck was spotted on a lunch date with a pretty blonde last week. Has the actor finally given up on winning back Jennifer Garner?

According to Radar Online, the mystery woman was actually a sober companion named Elizabeth Weaver who helped Affleck through a rough New Year’s weekend. Indeed, the Batman v Superman star look tired and worn out as he exited his SUV for the lunch outing.

Weaver’s website states that she offers “in-home detox support” and “24-hour medical home detox care and sober companion support for patients recovering from addiction.”

Garner and Affleck decided to end their decade-long marriage back in 2015. The couple remained quiet about the details of the divorce, though rumors claim that Affleck’s drinking, gambling, and cheating ways lead to the end of the union.

Affleck’s drinking issues continued after the divorce. Thankfully, it now looks like the actor is finally getting the help he needs, though an inside source revealed that he is “just too miserable for anyone to want to hang around.”

As far as Garner is concerned, she never actually finalized the divorce. Affleck and Garner instead decided to co-parent and work on their marriage. Is this why Affleck hired Weaver?

“He’s determined to win her back and is prepared to play a slow and steady game to make it happen,” a source revealed.

Daily Mail reports that Affleck and Weaver shared a meal at Sugarfish and later enjoyed a walk in the upmarket town. Affleck wore a bomber jacket and jeans for the outing while weaver looked comfortable in a long sleeves jumper and blue jeans.

Affleck and Garner had three children during their marriage – Samuel (4), Violet (11) and Seraphina (7). For Garner, she didn’t marry Affleck for the money or fame, and part of the reason she decided to stay married was for the kids.

“It was a real marriage. It wasn’t for the cameras,” she revealed in a recent interview. “And it was a huge priority for me to stay in it. And that did not work. Ben says, ‘Oh, you just don’t care,’ and I say, ‘No, it’s the opposite.’ It hurts me so much, and I care so much.”

Heavy, meanwhile, is reporting that Ben Affleck’s marriage with Garner is currently in good standing. In fact, in a recent interview, the actor admitted that he and Garner still communicate all the time and that being a dad has really helped them through troubled times.

“Jen’s great. She’s a great person. We’re on great terms. I just saw her this morning, so that’s the reality that I live in,” he shared. “I think becoming a father makes you see the world differently and it’s good.”

Speaking of his children, People is reporting that Affleck isn’t a fan of his kids becoming actors when they grow up. Even if his children express interest in the business, Affleck isn’t going to allow them to act until they hit 18.

“I wouldn’t allow them to do it until they’re 18,” he admitted. “Once they were 18, they can do whatever they want to do — but I would discourage it.”

As far as Weaver is concerned, fans shouldn’t worry that Affleck is chasing other women. “I want to make a difference in people’s lives. I’m unique because I come into this with years of hands-on experience as a private duty nurse and with a world of resources that I can bring in as a team player,” Weaver says in her mission statement. “I desire to make a valuable contribution to the delivery of quality health care through problem solving, innovation, and providing customized care.”

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]