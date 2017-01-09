Vicki Gunvalson Threatens To Sue Teen After Tweet About Punching ‘RHOC’ Star In The Face

Vicki Gunvalson may be a veteran on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but it sounds like people are slowly changing their minds about the long-standing housewife. For a long time, Vicki earned respect from viewers by telling people what she thought, by working hard and by providing an interesting storyline that included heartbreak, divorce and working through the pain. But ever since Vicki introduced Brooks Ayers to viewers, people’s minds have changed about her.

She kept defending a man who lied about having cancer, and she made some poor decisions about getting involved with a cancer charity that ended up just distributing donated money. And as people’s opinions have changed, so has the tweets she’s receiving. Over the past year, Gunvalson has been fighting off tweets about how she’s a scam and how she’s untrustworthy since she had her blinders on with Brooks.

According to a new tweet, Vicki Gunvalson is now turning the tables on her Twitter followers. For a long time, Vicki kept replying to people who were critical of her decisions, especially her relationship with Brooks. And she fought back with the same kind of words that people used in tweets to her. But this weekend, things changed and Vicki Gunvalson is now threatening people with lawsuits because she has insurance.

“Ugh was mine too but I can’t watch w/o wanting to punch Vicki Gunvalson in the face doe,” one younger viewer wrote about once liking The Real Housewives of Orange County but then changing her mind thanks to Vicki, to which Gunvalson wrote back, “That’s rude. You want to punch me in the face? Is that a threat? Anger issues?”

“Its this a threat? Anger issues? Bipolar? Schizophrenia? Anxiety? Depression? #sued,” Gunvalson continued on Twitter, trying to figure out why this teenager was writing about punching her in the face over Vicki’s behavior on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The tweets from Vicki are surprising and shocking, as she’s threatening to sue a teenager for saying that she wants to punch Gunvalson in the face. Of course, Twitter is a place where people can speak their minds, and surely, the teenager wouldn’t punch Vicki in the face if they were standing face to face. But Vicki may rather sue than find out.

“Threatening to sue a teen?and why is she spewing serious medical diagnoses as insults?” one person wrote to Vicki Gunvalson in hopes of making sense of the situation, to which Vicki stood her ground, “I am being threatened. I have insurance to cover me.”

“Oh, get over urself. She said she can’t watch without WANTING to. That is not a threat,” the person replied to Vicki in an honest tone, to which Gunvalson wrote back, “ARE YOU THREATENING ME TOO?!”

Vicki Gunvalson Campaigns To Keep ‘Real Housewives Of Orange Country’ On Spectrum, Kelly Dodd Returns For Season 12? https://t.co/9eFzdtqOYD pic.twitter.com/41JKRAynKG — Real Housewives Blog (@rhousewivesblog) January 3, 2017

That last tweet didn’t seem to be a threat at all, and yet, Vicki felt it could be a threat. The follower merely pointed out that the teenager didn’t exactly threaten Vicki. And it sounds like some people are frustrated with the way Vicki is handling everything on the show, including the rumors that are circulating about Kelly Dodd.

“As much as I love Vicki Gunvalson what right has she got to demand everyone but Kelly Dod be fired. It’s not HER show she just got rehired,” one person wrote about Vicki Gunvalson’s constant comments about The Real Housewives of Orange County being her show, to which Vicki replied, “I didn’t just get “rehired”, nor did I try to get anyone fired. Be careful on repeating rumors that is not true.”

And when people started talking about Vicki’s involvement with the cancer charity, she replied, “Ignorant comment! I lost 3 family member & friends from cancer in 2016.I’ll do whatever I can to help find a cure. #ushould2.”

What do you think about Vicki Gunvalson threatening to sue a teenager for a tweet? Do you think she was overreacting or do you think she has every right to sue?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]