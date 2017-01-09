Chris Pratt’s Awkward Interview Cut Short, Accidentally Appears Naked In ‘Passengers’: ‘Everyone Could See It’

Chris Pratt is popular amongst his fans due to his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and the Jurassic World films, in which he played the role of Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) and dinosaur expert Owen Grady in the films, respectively. Both the movies have become so popular that filmmakers have started working on the respective sequels.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will be released sometime this year, while the untitled sequel in the Jurassic World series is slated for a 2018 release.

What am I doing this weekend?

Same thing I do every weekend…

I go off-roading with velociraptors.#ChrisPratt #jurassicworld #raptors pic.twitter.com/FlKj2BHMLI — Revelbots (@revelbots) January 6, 2017

Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill will make an appearance in the star-studded Avengers: Infinity Wars, an upcoming movie that will feature a large number of Marvel superheroes who will be seen battling supervillain Thanos.

Unfortunately, Chris Pratt’s popularity did not prevent Passengers, the actor’s recently released film, from failing at the box office. According to Yahoo Movies, the movie has failed so miserably that the filmmakers are finding it difficult to recover the costs they have incurred for filming and promotions.

Passengers also features Jennifer Lawrence alongside Chris Pratt, with the two actors playing the role of space travelers who are trying to work out a solution after their spaceship runs into trouble. Pratt and Lawrence’s characters are shown to fall in love as the story evolves and the two also have a sex scene together in the movie. Earlier, Chris Pratt admitted that he and his co-star were very nervous before filming the scene and decided that the best way to cope with their inhibitions was to have a drink together.

The sex scene has become one of the most talked about subjects with regard to Passengers, and Chris Pratt was put in an awkward position when he was recently asked questions based on the sex scene in Passengers. According to Variety, Sophie Monk put Chris Pratt on the spot during an interview on the KISS station.

“Your characters have sex on the kitchen table. What’s the most adventurous place you’ve had sex?”

Passengers: Chris Pratt reveals he and Jennifer Lawrence had a glass of wine before filming sex scene https://t.co/omaYc7CBRr pic.twitter.com/FUcVuhE7jL — ☛Filmedia News☚ (@Filmedia) December 20, 2016

Even though Chris Pratt mentioned that he has had an unusual experience of having sex while traveling in an airplane, the curious hosts wanted to know the details about the experience, making the actor so uncomfortable that the interview was ended rather abruptly.

Chris Pratt had experienced another awkward moment while filming a shower scene for Passengers. The film’s crew had tied a dance belt around the actor to prevent him from being naked. However, the belt slipped while the scene was being filmed leaving Chris Pratt completed exposed to the cast and crew.

Despite his awkwardness, Chris Pratt proved to be a real professional because he continued to act in the scene instead of asking the crew to retake the shot. According to USA Today, the Jurassic World actor revealed that he felt like running home when the dance belt slipped, but he found the courage to continue filming naked for the scene.

“I was actually fully naked. And I knew everyone could see it. I didn’t care, I wanted to go home. What was I going to do, dry me off, apply another thing and take another 10 minutes to do that? Or just shoot the scene.”

Chris Pratt really did bare all for his shower scene in the movie #Passengers! Here's what he said: https://t.co/d0wJtFlhiy pic.twitter.com/MAHSLkHwMj — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 23, 2016

At least the silver lining from the experience was that Chris Pratt’s accidental exposure of his naked body gave him the opportunity to flaunt his well-maintained physique. The Delivery Man actor believes that his intense workouts are not only important for his health but also for looking good while appearing in nude scenes. According to USA Today, Pratt revealed that he values the importance of exercise to help him while appearing naked in movies.

“To work out, to create a healthy feeling in yourself, physically and spiritually, I advocate that for sure. And there’s a slightly more intense motivation for working out which is to look good naked.”

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]