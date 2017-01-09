‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall’s Wedding ‘Date’ Spoilers: Details Of Saucy Group Date In Episode 2 Revealed

While Bachelor fans don’t know when Nick Viall’s wedding date to the winner is, they’ll get a dose of a put-on performance in episode 2 this week. This episode will give Nick himself a taste of why he’s on the show to begin with — to find a wife.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers below details saucy wedding group date for the January 9 episode.

Reality Steve blogged about The Bachelor spoilers revolving around Nick Viall’s wedding group date with 12 of the contestants. It gets especially racy when Corinne exposes her breasts during a photo shoot, enraging the other women.

Eight cast members are selected to be brides and four are selected to be bridesmaids. The brides are Vanessa, Corinne, Danielle L., Hailey, Sarah, Alexis, Brittany, and Taylor. The bridesmaids will be Raven, Jasmine, Lacey, and Elizabeth W.

Bachelor Nick Viall’s wedding date will see the seven brides in various themes of dresses that include a “Beach Bride,” “Shotgun Wedding Bride,” “Biker Babe Bride,” and more. As photos show, Vanessa will wear an 80s-style gown. According to Reality Steve, Brittany had a wedding dress on that “just leaves covering her bottom and no top,” leaving Corinne “jealous” that she didn’t get that ensemble.

Corinne evens the score, however, when she turns up the heat during a photo shoot. She’s the one wearing the “Beach Bride” wedding gown in this group date with Nick Viall. She adds a twist by taking off her top in the pool and putting Nick’s hands on her bare breasts. She’s pulling this stunt in front of everyone and doesn’t have a care in the world.

“Wait, what is she doing?” one Bachelor contestant asks.

In previews for the wedding group date, Corinne is with Nick the pool at the time of the incident. People magazine reported on The Bachelor 2017 spoilers for episode 2 when this season’s villain declared that her father would be proud of her crazy antics on the show.

“Dad would be proud,” Corinne says in her confessional interview. “Even though I was naked.”

At the end of the wedding group date, Nick Viall gave Corinne the rose. Removing her top might have given her extra points. What will Nick’s reason behind giving Corinne a rose be in his confessional interview?

Corinne is absent from the rose ceremony in episode 2 because she was passed out from drinking too much, Reality Steve writes. She was immune from elimination since she got a rose during the wedding group date.

Steve reveals in his Bachelor spoilers that Corinne is typically passed out at every cocktail party and has to be woken up by crew to attend rose ceremonies.

“The cocktail party was on Thursday, Sept. 29th, which also happened to be Nick’s birthday. Corinne was too drunk and did not attend the rose ceremony. Granted, she was already safe with a rose, but as you’ll see, this is a common theme with her. Apparently at almost every cocktail party, Corinne was passed out and had to be woken up for each rose ceremony, however this was a rose ceremony she actually missed. It was the only rose ceremony she missed during the season, but it’ll be interesting to see how little footage we get of her at cocktail parties since she was pretty much passed out for a lot of them.”

In spite of this, Nick keeps her around for quite a while. Corinne officially holds this season’s “villain” label and wears it proudly, as she asserts that she’s “in it to win.”

Be sure to watch episode 2 of The Bachelor on ABC when Nick Viall goes on a wedding “date” with several contestants on Monday, January 9 at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC]