Brad Pitt Attends The Golden Globes Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce And Custody Battle, Twitter Weighs In

Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband, Brad Pitt, attended the Golden Globe Awards last night in Los Angeles and during the show, the audience seemingly took sides in their split.

According to a new report, the audience at the awards show, including Matt Damon, erupted in applause when the 53-year-old actor took to the stage amid his messy divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

On January 8, Gossip Cop noted that while the actor wasn’t listed as one of the night’s presenters before the show began, he received “enthusiastic cheers” from the crowd. In fact, as the outlet explained, Pitt actually had to pause while the audience settled down before he was able make his presentation for the award for Best Motion Picture: Drama.

“For whatever reason, it’s clear Pitt had the support, or at least admiration, of many in the room,” the outlet noted of the overwhelming response to Pitt’s presence.

Although the reason behind the applause can’t be confirmed, Gossip Cop went on to reveal several posts made by fans during the event, which suggested that the audience at home was glad to see his fellow actors supporting him.

“Brad Pitt just got an applause burst as if he just returned from war #GoldenGlobes,” one person wrote. Another added, “Am I the only one that thinks that Brad Pitt got all that applause because he’s NOT with [Angelina Jolie]?”

According to many tweets, fans on Twitter seemed to believe that Hollywood was taking a stand against Angelina Jolie and announcing their support for Team Pitt.

Other commenters weighed in with the comments seen below:

“Looks like we know which side Hollywood is on in the Pitt/[Angelina Jolie] drama #BradPitt applause for days.” “The applause that #BradPitt just got made it VERY clear whose side of the Brangelina divorce Hollywood is on #GoldenGlobes.” “This uproarious applause means, ‘We always hated Angelina!’ right? #BradPitt #goldenglobes.”

Angelina Jolie was not present during Sunday night’s awards show, although she did just return to Los Angeles from a days-long trip in Crested Butte, Colorado.

Last week, the Daily Mail shared details regarding Angelina Jolie’s recent trip to the much chillier weather, revealing that all six of her children, including Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, joined her. In photos, Angelina Jolie was seen enjoying a ski lesson with daughters Zahara and Vivienne and son Knox.

In other Angelina Jolie news, her estranged husband is reportedly concerned that the 41-year-old actress is poisoning their oldest children, Maddox and Pax.

“Brad is desperate to get this whole mess with [Angelina Jolie] over and done with,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 7. “It’s turned into a nightmare of epic proportions for him and he can’t believe quite how bad it has gotten.”

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September and requested full physical custody of their six children. Since then, she and the actor have been at war over Pitt’s desire to have more time with their family.

“As far as Brad is concerned, [Angelina Jolie] is doing everything in her power to keep the kids away from him, and it’s breaking his heart. Brad’s really concerned Angelina is poisoning the boys against him, and they are becoming more and more distant towards him with each passing day,” the source added. “It’s clearly over between Brad and Angelina, there’s no going back from here, but obviously loves his kids and wants to remain a constant and active figure in their lives. He can’t understand how she could be so vindictive and why she would want to cut him out completely from their lives.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]