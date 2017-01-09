Donald Trump Inauguration 2017 Odds & Prop Bets: Inauguration Speech Time, Kid Rock Performance; Will Trump Be Impeached Or Celebs Leave The U.S.?

The Donald Trump Inauguration is less than two weeks away, yet the hype surrounding the official swearing in of the newest President of the United States is already at an all-time high.

Never before in political history has the incoming President-Elect been so loved, hated and stirred up so much controversy before he even sets foot in the oval office. Yes, when it comes to Donald Trump, it seems people are either with him or against him, with no in-between.

While tens of thousands will turn out to witness the official swearing in of the newly official President Trump, the television ratings are also expected to be one of the highest for a Presidential swearing in as well.

With all the controversy surrounding the entire 2016 campaign, many are still asking questions about the upcoming January 20 inauguration.

In case you have been in a bubble or under a rock over the past 16 months, you know that not too many celebrities have shown support towards the President Elect, which has led to a fire storm of who will be performing or speaking at this year’s inauguration.

According to a UPI report, the most up to date list of performers is a list that includes America’s Got Talent winner and platinum-selling singer Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Radio City Rockettes. Rolling Stone has reported that big named acts like Elton John, Garth Brooks and Celine Dion have all reportedly turned down offers to perform at the big event.

With marching bands, balloons and plenty of feel good activities scheduled to take place, there are also protests and counter-rallies scheduled to happen. With an election season that has seen nearly everything and anything happen, it shouldn’t be surprising if the 2017 Presidential Inauguration will be as zany as the entire election process was itself.

Thanks to one of the biggest online sports books, Paddy Power, you can actually wager on what may or may not happen during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration and throughout the next four years that Donald Trump will be President.

In the fall of 2016, Paddy Power put out a lot of political prop bets about not just the upcoming election, but what would happen during a possible Trump Presidency. Since then, they have added to that list and here are a few of the best prop bets that are available – and yes, people have (and still are) wagering real money on this stuff!

“How long will Donald Trump’s Inauguration Speech be?” (Over/Under 19 minutes and 30 seconds) – OVER -135

Two term Presidential winners Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush’s speeches average out to nearly 20 minutes on the dot per speech. Trump can easily talk for a lot longer, but in this situation it will be interesting to see if he wants to carry on or make it short and sweet. The odds favor over 20 minutes.

“Will Kid Rock or Kanye West Perform At the 2017 Inauguration In Washington D.C.?” – 5/1

Kid Rock has made no bones about it – he supports Donald Trump and if you don’t like that he doesn’t care. Kid Rock, along with fellow Motor City Madman Ted Nugent have supported Trump from the minute he decided to run for the White House, but does that mean either one of them will perform at the Inauguration?

How about Kanye West? West visited the President-Elect at Trump Tower in early December, he was asked if he would be performing at the Inauguration. West didn’t answer. Who knows? Maybe Kanye is planning a secret performance – you never know!

According to Inverse, other rumored performers who could possibly be added to the list include Paris Hilton, Wayne Newton and Loretta Lynn.

“Trump to be successfully impeached before end of 2020” — 6/1

This will never happen, will it? If you think Trump could be impeached, the odds would pay well. If Bill Clinton never officially was shown the door after all of his exploits, neither will Trump.

“Which Country Will President Trump Visit First.”

If you think Donald Trump is going to visit Iraq, North Korea, Cuba or Ireland, you may want to throw a shilling or two on it. Paddy Power has set the odds that the President-Elect will visit any of these four countries listed at the highest odds, while the two favorites are Canada and Mexico.

Speaking of Mexico, how about that infamous wall that is supposed to be built?

“Trump to build wall covering entirety of US-Mexican border before end of 2020” — 4/1

This was one of the bigger prop bets when Paddy Power first released it – and why not? After all it was said by Trump hundreds of times during the campaign. “Build a wall” was the phrase that many voters believe got Donald Trump elected. After all the hype behind border security, 4/1 odds on the wall being completed seems like a good bet.

“Which Celebrities will leave the Country after Jan. 20?”

Which singers, celebrities and other Hollywood folk are going to make good on their threat to leave the United States if Donald Trump wins the 2016 election? None. This was all talk – no action by a bunch of people looking for attention, and odds makers know this. That is why the odds are so good, but it is fun to look at!

From Miley Cyrus and Whoopi Goldberg to comedians Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler, the list of people who emphatically said they would leave the country is a long one – yet none of them seem to be doing so. There is no way any of these celebs are going to move and declare themselves a citizen of another country, however, if one of them happens to do so, the payout would be a nice one.

Miley Cyrus — 10/1

Whoopi Goldberg — 20/1

Amy Schumer — 15/1

Jon Stewart — 20/1

Cher — 15/1

Samuel L. Jackson — 25/1

Field — 30/1

While no one knows what the future holds, especially when it comes to politics, you can at least have a bit of fun trying to predict the outcome – and make a buck or two if you happen to be correct.

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]