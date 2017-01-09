Melania Trump Should Only Wear Clothes ‘Made In America’ That Are ‘Accessible To Most Americans,’ Lectures Fashion Designer

It’s widely reported that the Melania Trump fashion wars have taken over social media and beyond since her husband became the president-elect. Fashion designers are disputing whether they’re willing to collaborate with Mrs. Trump when she becomes the new first lady.

One of the fashion designers lumped into the group refusing to dress Melania Trump is Tom Ford. He clarified his stance, however, while on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. He had an eye-opening opinion about what any woman connected to the nation’s highest political office should be wearing.

Ford told Elle magazine what he thinks Melania Trump should consider in her fashion choices — and any first lady, for that matter.

“Given this President’s beliefs about ‘made in America’–I think the clothes they wear should be made in America. I think that whoever is the President, or the First Lady, should be wearing clothes at a price point that are accessible to most Americans, and wearing clothes made in America. My clothes are made in Italy, they’re very, very expensive. I don’t think most women or men in our country can relate to that, and I think the First Lady or the President should represent all people.”

Ford also corrected what he considered wrongful reports, reminding people that he also said he wouldn’t have dressed Hillary Clinton if she was voted the next president. He insists that it had nothing to do with refusing to work with Melania Trump.

“If you watch that show where I said it, I said I would not have dressed Hillary had she become President.”

The fashion designer continued that he admires women in positions of power and enjoys working with them.

“I love strong, powerful women. I’ve worked with strong, powerful women for the last 30 years of my life. I had one as a mother and as a grandmother and I admire and respect strong, powerful women. Why wouldn’t women be strong and powerful?”

In previous reports, the famous fashion designer said that Melania Trump isn’t “necessarily my image” and that his clothes are “too expensive” and can’t “relate to anybody.” In that regard, his quotes were accurately reported. It was presumed he was passing up any opportunity to design clothes for her based solely on political viewpoints. As it turns out, he feels it would go against the principle of what America’s first lady should represent in its entirety — supporting American-made goods, even gowns, and other fashion choices.

As the Daily Mail reports, there’s a list of fashion designers eager to collaborate with Melania Trump. Despite an open letter from Michelle Obama’s designer, Sophie Theallet, pleading with other designers to follow her lead and decline the opportunity to dress Melania based on anti-Trump sentiments, many want to work with the statuesque model.

Designers ready to work with Mrs. Trump are Tommy Hilfiger, Zac Posen, B Michael America, Victor de Souza, and Zang, to name a few. She’s a big fan of Dolce & Gabbana and a black dress she wore at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve was the subject of debate when Stefano Gabbana praised Melania. He raved about the incoming first lady wearing one of his designs, which resulted in backlash.

If Melania Trump wears American clothes, will she opt to wear dresses and other pieces by Tommy Hilfiger, Zac Posen, and B Michael America? She tends to wear designs by foreign fashion designers, but is she willing to modify her choices in an effort to represent the American brand?

