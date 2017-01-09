Tamar Braxton & Adrienne Bailon Feud: Adrienne Unfollows Tamar After Latest Diss

Tamar Braxton and Adrienne Bailon have had a seriously rocky relationship ever since Braxton was fired from The Real back in May, but it looks like Bailon is now confirming that she and former friends probably won’t be back to being best friends anytime soon.

A number of fans of the twosome, who sat alongside each other on The Real for two seasons prior to Braxton’s firing last year, took to Twitter to confirm that it’s looking pretty unlikely we’ll ever see the two reconcile their once close friendship after claiming that Bailon officially unfollowed Braxton on Instagram.

According to Adrienne and Tamar fan @soforreal29, Adrienne clicked the unfollow button for Braxton over the Holiday period, months after Braxton initially unfollowed Bailon on Instagram back in July while throwing a whole lot of shade in the direction of her former The Real co-host.

“Adrienne finally unfollowed Tamar,” the Twitter user wrote, seemingly confirming that Adrienne and Tamar’s once close friendship may now be over for good. “I guess there is no reconciliation for 2017.”

Adrienne’s decision to unfollow Tamar comes just days after Braxton seriously slammed her and her The Real co-stars, blasting them as “liars” and claiming that they were all aware of her firing and had not tried to reach out to her in the days that followed, despite the group claiming otherwise on multiple occasions.

But despite the twosome’s latest round of social media shade, is there a chance Tamar and Adrienne could ever be friends again?

While Adrienne has now officially unfollowed Tamar on Instagram, fans noticed that Bailon does still follow Braxton on Twitter, seemingly hinting that there may still be a chance the two could reconcile despite their nasty feud.

Bailon has also spoken openly about her and Braxton’s relationship following her The Real firing, claiming in a recent interview that she “still loves” Tamar despite their months of drama, which may suggest the door is still open for a reconciliation.

“I will always love Tamar,” Bailon said of Braxton during a radio interview with Angie Martinez back in October, before admitting that, although she’s no longer speaking to Tamar, their feud has actually made her grow closer to Jeannie, Tamera and Loni.

“It’s all so uncomfortable and change sucks,” Adrienne continued at the time amid the nasty The Real feud, “but what I will say is, the four of us even having to go through that, it makes you stronger, it makes your bond stronger.”

Bailon also spoke of Tamar in a separate interview with HOT 97 just days earlier, where Adrienne reiterated that she “loves” Braxton despite the feud that ignited after she was fired from the daytime talk show and the shade the reality star has thrown her way.

“I love Tamar,” Adrienne Bailon said. “I will always love Tamar [Braxton].”

But while Adrienne appears to have been extending an olive branch and taking the high road following Tamar’s firing, Braxton hasn’t been afraid to throw a whole lot of shade her co-hosts way since it was announced that she had been fired from The Real.

Braxton initially alluded to a feud by calling her co-stars “phony b*****s” on Instagram in the days that followed her firing, before then slamming Adrienne and Tamera after both attended her son’s third birthday party in June just weeks after it was revealed that she would not be returning to the show.

BET reported that Tamar blasted her former The Real co-hosts on Twitter in August, claiming that Adrienne and Tamar only attended the party to save face while then continuing to slam her former friends in a pretty scathing rant.

“Baby, they came took [pics] and left,” Tamar said when a fan asked why Bailon and Mowry-Housley were both in attendance at her family party despite their feud. “You’ve heard of let me save my a** right?”

Bailon took to Instagram at the time to confirm that she and now-husband Israel Houghton were in attendance at the party, marking the last time she ever directly alluded to Braxton on the social media site.

“Happy Birthday Logan,” Bailon wrote alongside a photo of the decorations at Tamar’s party prior to Braxton’s scathing shade. “Titi A Loves you! [Tamar] always an epic fiesta! Love you to the moon & back! #HappyBirthdayLogan #Familia #PeppaPig.”

Tamar has only continued to throw a whole lot of shade since, reiterating her feud with her co-stars just last month after she slammed her former The Real co-hosts once again during an appearance on The T.D. Jakes Show after claiming that she believes God removed her from the show to “protect [her].”

Braxton was also noticeably absent from Bailon’s November wedding with Israel Houghton amid the drama, despite the Braxton Family Values star praising the couple and their romance while she was still a co-host on The Real.

Do you think Adrienne Bailon and Tamar Braxton could ever be friends again despite their nasty feud?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Rush Philanthropic Art Foundation and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]