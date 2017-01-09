‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lauren Tells Michael The Truth —Jack Accused Of Sabotaging Fenmore’s?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera during the week of January 9. Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) admitted Fenmore’s is having trouble financially and told Michael (Christian LeBlanc) that she was afraid to “burden” him with the news following his cancer scare and legal trouble. Gloria (Judith Chapman) tries to convince Jack (Peter Bergman) to give her a job in exchange for Fenmore’s. Lauren begins to believe that Fenmore’s is being sabotaged, and she suspects that Jack may be behind it. It looks like a great week ahead on The Young and the Restless.

According to the Young and the Restless promo titled “Steaming Things Up,” Lauren faces the reality of Fenmore’s disastrous financial situation and suggests that someone could be sabotaging her company for personal gain. She begins to wonder if her saboteur could be none other than Jack Abbott. He has made it no secret that he hopes to add Fenmore’s to Jabot’s family of businesses and offers to buy Lauren out, promising her a leading role in the company. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lauren refuses his offer, stating she was looking for a silent partnership, not someone to run her business for her.

Will Her Marriage Survive?

According to the January 23 issue of CBS Soaps In Depth, Lauren wasn’t deliberately withholding the truth from Michael. She felt powerless and wasn’t sure what to do to fix the situation. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she kept the truth from him to protect him from the added stress of needing to “fix it for her.” Lauren didn’t want to add to his stress levels and wanted to appear as if she could handle her own business matters without “needing” him to figure it out for her.

“She was so embarrassed and mortified that this could have happened to her,” Young and the Restless actor Tracey E. Bregman stated. “She has always been on top of the business world, and now she is questioning herself. What did she do wrong? Fenmore’s has been her life for as long as she can remember, and she didn’t want Michael to think she wasn’t capable of handling her affairs without him.”

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lauren never thought it would get this far. She thought she could find a way to bring in profits during the holiday season. Now, it seems like Fenmore’s is in real trouble, and without an investor, she could lose her company and father’s legacy.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Michael will discover that his wife didn’t trust him with the scoop but told his nosey mother about her business problems days before she considered telling him. Michael will feel hurt and betrayed and could question whether their marriage is as strong as he believed.

“There a moment when Michael cannot believe that Lauren told Gloria before him. It really upsets him because he believed their marriage was solid.”

Money Problems Is New Territory For The Baldwins

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lauren has never faced any type of financial crisis such as this before. Previously, Michael had time when he lost his job or wasn’t financially secure. In those times, the Baldwins had Fenmore’s to get them through it. Now, with Fenmore’s in trouble, Lauren has to face the fact that she could lose her stability and extravagant lifestyle. Even worse than that, she will have to live with the fact that she “ruined” her dad’s legacy by going out of business. Sure, Michael didn’t marry Lauren for her bank account, but if Fenmore’s goes out of business, this could shake up his character, too.

“Money is a big thing in people’s lives and Michael and Lauren never had to deal with it. This story is a great one and one that many Young and the Restless viewers will understand. Who is Lauren if she isn’t a heiress and running Fenmore’s? We’ll soon find out!”

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Michael assures Lauren they will be okay, even if Fenmore’s goes out of business. He tells her they can “work like dogs” to stay afloat, but he admits that the crisis exposed trust issues in their marriage that he never knew they had.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]