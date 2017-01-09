Sonja Morgan ‘RHONY’: Bonding With New Housewife Tinsley Mortimer By Moving Her In

Sonja Morgan was clearly hurt on the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York, as she learned that her friend who was living with her was also dating someone who she thought was her boyfriend. Morgan had been sleeping with Thomas D’Agostino and called him a “friend with benefits” for several years. So when Sonja learned that Luann de Lesseps was dating him and possibly talking about getting married to him, Morgan was devastated. It wasn’t so much his betrayal, but more that Luann didn’t care that she was hurting her friend. At the same time, Sonja learned that she couldn’t rely on Ramona Singer, who was spreading rumors about her.

According to a new Radar Online report, Sonja Morgan is now trying something new for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York. Morgan has been filming the new season, as production started back in November. Apparently, Morgan has a brand new man in her life, but she also has a new roommate. Even though things didn’t exactly work out with Luann, Sonja is still willing to move people into her townhouse in New York City. Apparently, Morgan has moved newcomer to The Real Housewives of New York, Tinsley Mortimer, into her home.

Hanging on the beach with my friends & daughter. Hope you all had a break of some sort before starting #2017 pic.twitter.com/cYng2bh1ue — Sonja Morgan (@SonjatMorgan) January 6, 2017

“Tinsley just relocated back to New York from Palm Beach, and is now staying with Sonja,” a source has revealed about Sonja’s current situation in New York, adding that she’s enjoying her new house partner with her daughter Quincy away at boarding school, revealing Morgan is “loving the company. Sonja thinks Tinsley is delightful!”

Tinsley is one of the new ladies on The Real Housewives of New York, who will be introduced to the ladies on the upcoming season. Mortimer will surely be fun to watch, as she was arrested this fall after she was caught trespassing at the Palm Beach home of an ex-boyfriend. While it may have been a misunderstanding, it will surely be interesting to see how she handles the ladies on The Real Housewives of New York.

Tinsley may replace Jules Wainstein, who could be leaving the show due to her pending divorce. When she was filming the show, she learned that her husband was cheating on her with another woman and was ready to leave her with no money. But for Sonja Morgan, it sounds like she needs another friend in her corner. Last season, she revealed in her Bravo blog that she felt treated like a doormat by her co-stars.

“I love dancing with Ramona and our alone time. It’s when she’s around the others she gets…exclusionary with me. Trying to smoossshh with everyone else. She takes me for granted like I’m old shoe and I’ll always be there. I’m not a door mat,” Morgan revealed about Ramona before their friendship fell apart, according to Bravo, but things weren’t much better with Luann.

The Housewives stars we loved in #2016 — and the ones we loved to hate: https://t.co/By3ZdTEHtw @SonjatMorgan #2017 pic.twitter.com/0CFzy3ZpJL — slice (@slice_tv) December 31, 2016

“I’m scared to rock the boat with Luann’s feelings. Ramona calling Lu and texting Tom while they are on a romantic Colorado vacation goes against my grain, especially with the news exploiting the fact he has a thing for hanging with our group of girls. Obviously,” Sonja Morgan explains about how she was feeling about Luann’s relationship with Thomas D’Agostino, adding, “OMG I’m so embarrassed at my reaction to Luann’s happiness at her engagement party. My first reactions were territorial, and I was shocked it was the same Tom as in “my Tom.” My really good friend. Now, I’m just worried about her. Again, I want her to be happy, she comes first and it’s making me nervous for her.”

