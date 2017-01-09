‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn And Ridge’s Dangerous Dance Continues, Steffy Struggles Under The Pressure, And Bill Surprises Brooke

What’s coming up during the week of January 9 on The Bold and the Beautiful? Spoilers hint at more turmoil between Steffy and Liam and Ridge will be pushing forward on his plan to wreck havoc in Quinn and Eric’s marriage. Thomas is set to return to Los Angeles and Bill will be continuing his pursuit of Brooke.

As viewers saw on Friday’s episode, Wyatt, Quinn, and Eric teamed together to try to bring Steffy fully back into their fold. They have managed to convince her to move out of Liam’s place, but can they convince her to move into the Forrester mansion and give her marriage another shot? Eric is dangling more money at his granddaughter to try to convince her, and Soap Central shares Bold and Beautiful spoilers noting that Quinn and Wyatt will be upping the ante as the pressure increases as well.

Steffy isn’t facing pressure just from her estranged husband, grandfather, and nemesis, though. Liam is not happy about her decision regarding her living situation and Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that things will get intense as she talks with him about the pressure she is facing to relocate to the family mansion. Liam will voice concerns that if she does move in there he will lose her entirely, and it seems that there is a fresh confrontation on the way between Liam and Quinn.

Ridge has decided to use the sparks of chemistry that he shares with Quinn to lure her into a situation where she will be disloyal to Eric, and so far, his fiancee Brooke is completely in the dark about the scheme. We Love Soaps indicates that during Monday’s show, Brooke will provide her fiance with an opportunity to get rid of his stepmother, but this situation is going to continue for a bit.

As Brooke waits for Ridge to be ready to wed, it sounds as if RJ will question the obstacles that are preventing his parents from immediately tying the knot. In addition, Bill has vowed to fight for Brooke. During the shows ahead viewers will see Bill making a move to offer Brooke something that he feels her fiance cannot provide her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers detail that Brooke will be heading to Italy for a bit, and she will be stunned when Bill shows up there to surprise her. Will this love triangle shift course due to this trip to Italy?

Wyatt is determined to repair his marriage, but it sounds as if he may try to push against the meddling coming from Eric and his mother a bit this week. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers note that Wyatt and his mother will spend some time together downing tequila shots to drown their sorrows of things not going entirely their way with these latest plans, but he will make some progress with his estranged wife in a sense when plans he unveils impress her.

Steffy will work on trying to figure out how to handle the complicated Wyatt situation as she works toward a divorce, and Liam will be growing increasingly agitated as he fights for the future he envisioned with Steffy despite Quinn’s continued interference. Someone’s plan will hit some snags in the shows ahead and Bold and Beautiful spoilers hint that there’s a shift on the way in the Ridge and Quinn dynamic. Eric will end up giving his son some sort of opportunity to progress things in his scheme, and Ridge will be making a change in his attitude toward his stepmother that leaves her feeling perplexed.

Thomas, Caroline, and Douglas have been spending time together in New York, but Bold and Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will return to Los Angeles during Thursday’s show. He will soon catch up on all of the specifics regarding the changes at Forrester Creations and he will not be terribly happy to learn that his sister is now his boss. Thomas will not hide his feelings about not having the opportunity to pursue the CEO gig himself, but viewers know that Eric is not about to hand the reins over to Thomas over his granddaughter at this point.

Liam and Wyatt will butt heads once again and things will apparently get somewhat intense as Wyatt pushes Liam to admit that Quinn has some positive attributes. Will these antics to control Steffy be successful? Is it possible for Bill to snag Brooke away from Ridge while he’s so distracted by the issues with Eric and Forrester Creations? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things will be intense this week and fans cannot wait to see where things head next.

